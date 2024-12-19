Holiday Travel: Let the Magic of Copenhagen Shine this Season

Copenhagen is truly magical at this time of year. This enchanting Danish capital really shines during the winter months, its canals and historic charm making for a true Scandinavian treasure that’s well worth a seasonal celebration with family and friends.

With a mix of history and modernity, combined with the Danish philosophy of “hygge,” your trip is going to be full of coziness and contentment enough to make Copenhagen one of the happiest places on Earth. Pack your bags now, as amazing experiences await!

Walk Along Nyhavn

Kick-start your Copenhagen adventure with Nyhavn-the old port lined with the iconic, colorful 17th-century buildings. It is, without a doubt, the best area in town to stroll about, especially when the sweet scent of cinnamon and gløgg – which is Danish mulled wine - fills the air. No trip here should pass by the chance to take a canal tour; there’s nothing quite like taking in the city’s illuminated architecture from the water as talented locals play music to bring even more cheer to your holiday spirits.

Rosenborg Castle

A stone’s throw from Nyhavn, Rosenborg Castle is a delightful stop that speaks volumes about Danish history. As you walk through its grand rooms with their elaborate decoration and rich history, remember the dazzling crown jewels that remain here. The Christmas decoration makes this castle all the more enchanting and acts like a perfect backdrop for some nice festive snaps.

Feel the Magic of Tivoli Gardens

No visit to Copenhagen is complete without the ever-whimsical Tivoli Gardens. This world-renowned amusement park, dating back to 1843, turns into a winter wonderland during the holiday season, adorned with beautiful lights and charming decorations. From indulging in holiday treats at the many stalls to going on thrilling rides, or simply soaking in the cheerful atmosphere, Tivoli will be sure to warm your heart and lift your spirits.

Cycle Like a Local

The city of Copenhagen is really bike-friendly, and the best feeling of being a local is achieved by renting a bike. Pedal your way in town on the well-marked bike paths and feel the fresh, crisp winter air. Cycling allows a person to see more of the city than they otherwise might and connects them with friendly locals for delightful encounters along the way.

Explore History at the National Museum of Denmark

The National Museum is a treasure chest of history, covering over 14,000 years. Spend a cozy afternoon exploring fascinating exhibits about the Vikings and other surprising chapters of Danish history. For a dose of culture and warmth, treat yourself to lunch at Restaurant Smöör, where you can enjoy scrumptious Danish food amidst the inviting ambiance of the museum.

Shop and Stroll Along Strøget

On your way to Strøget, one of the longest pedestrian streets in Europe, you will be pampered with cute shops, street performers, and holiday markets. Don’t miss the iconic statue of Copenhagen-the Little Mermaid-particularly during winter when her surroundings are lit up.

Enjoy the Local Delights

Last but not least, no visit to Copenhagen would be complete without indulging in the local food. Indulge in delicious pastries, have a go at some classic smørrebrød, or enjoy the rich flavors of Danish craft beer. Have fun with the locals at Reffen, a vibrant street food market focusing on sustainability and offering a variety of delicious options.

Copenhagen is not a city but an experience wrapped in joy and holiday spirit. From the making of new memories to diving into the beauty of its traditions, this captivating city promises you a holiday adventure that you will always treasure. Happy travels!