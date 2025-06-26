Rebuilding After a Wildfire? Here’s What to Know About Prefab Homes

As Los Angeles wildfire survivors look to rebuild, prefabricated and modular homes offer a compelling alternative to traditional construction, especially for those who want to move quickly, stay within budget, and rebuild with fire safety in mind.

But some survivors hesitate when they hear “prefab,” assuming it means trailers or rigid, low-quality designs — a common misconception.

“Some people think that you’re just talking about mobile homes, and poor quality homes,” said Steve Glenn, CEO of Plant Prefab, a Southern California company actively rebuilding in fire-impacted neighborhoods.

Advertisement

What are Prefab and Modular Homes?

Prefabricated homes are built in a factory and delivered to the site in pieces, but not all prefab homes are the same. The two main types are modular and panelized:



Modular homes arrive in large, fully assembled volumes or segments, complete with entire bedrooms, kitchens, or bathrooms, which are craned into place.

Panelized homes are shipped as flat-packed panels for walls and roofs, then assembled on-site by builders.

Some companies use just one approach, while others, like Plant Prefab, combine both systems to allow for more customization or to navigate site constraints, such as narrow roads or steep terrain.

Prefab is a growing segment of the housing industry in the U.S. and globally. According to a report by Research and Markets, the single-family modular and prefabricated housing market is projected to grow from $50.18 billion in 2024 to $63.42 billion by 2029.

Even with its growing popularity, some wildfire survivors may still stick to traditional rebuilds in hopes of having more control over the appearance of their home. But Harrison Langley, CEO of MDLR, said prefab doesn’t mean sacrificing design.

Advertisement

“We do custom designs and work with clients, with their architect, engineers, and [general contractors] to build whatever they want,” Langley said.

Why Some Survivors Are Turning to Prefab

Speed is often the first thing that draws wildfire survivors to prefab construction. In areas where permitting backlogs and contractor shortages can delay rebuilds for years, a faster rebuilding process can make a meaningful difference.

For most wildfire survivors, they’re looking at least 12-18 months to complete a rebuild using traditional methods.

Advertisement

“With us, it tends to be half that amount of time,” said Glenn. “The actual home itself, if it’s modular... is in our factory for three months. That’s in parallel to your site work.”

Langley gave a similar example. MDLR recently completed a 1,700-square-foot structure that has a primary residence and an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), in just two days of on-site work.

“So it goes up really quick,” he said.

But it’s not just about raw speed. Glenn emphasized that prefab can also bring more reliability to an otherwise unpredictable process. Plant Prefab uses detailed 3D modeling, known as a “digital twin,” to catch issues before construction begins.

“We coordinate the architectural plans with the structural, mechanical, electrical, [and] plumbing plans, and therefore we’re able to clarify any constructability issues digitally before we start construction.”

Langley pointed to labor costs as another driver. In California, he said, “anything that reduces labor costs on site is a big, big, big bonus.”

Cost Considerations

Even with potential time and labor savings, one of the biggest misconceptions about prefab is that it’s automatically cheaper. In reality, the price per square foot is often comparable to conventional builds, especially when homes are rebuilt to high fire-resistance standards in areas like Los Angeles County.

Advertisement

“The cost is very similar to a traditional home. Probably on the lower side, $250 or $300 a square foot,” Langley said.

But that’s on the lower end. For custom prefab homes being rebuilt in the Palisades, Glenn said Plant Prefab’s current projects fall between $550 and $650 per square foot.

“Could it be more expensive? Sure... Could it be less expensive? Yeah, probably not a ton less,” he said.

Still, Glenn emphasized that homeowners should consider the total cost. You may also save money by reducing the time spent in temporary housing, Glenn noted.

“If you’re living in a rental, or if you want to get back to your neighborhood or your school, the faster you can get back, the less rent you have to pay,” Glenn said.

Prefab’s ability to keep budgets on track is another key benefit. Delays and change orders are common in site-based construction, but less so when work happens in a controlled factory environment.

Advertisement

“Anything we can take out of the field and into the factory saves time and money,” Glenn said.

Built for Fire Zones

Rebuilding after a wildfire often means meeting new fire safety requirements, and prefab construction can make that easier in many cases.

Langley said MDLR’s panel system was designed with fire resistance in mind, forgoing traditional wood layers in favor of sturdier materials such as graphite polystyrene and a layer of fiberglass.

He added that the panels have passed hurricane-strength impact tests and remain stable during seismic events, making them a good match for high winds and earthquakes as well.

Both companies emphasize that fire-resilient features are often specified by the architect.

“We follow the spec, we build to the spec set by the architect. So the architect is responsible for clarifying with the client and specifying what exactly they want to do with respect to fire resiliency,” Glenn said.

Advertisement

Glenn said that architects working on rebuilds after the Eaton and Palisades fires are incorporating elements such as cementitious cladding, metal roofs, tempered glass, and roof-based water suppression systems into their home designs.

Wildfire Insurance & Legal Resources Think Your Homeowners Insurance Payout Is Too Low? Here’s How to Push Back Dispute a low home insurance settlement and learn how to get help with your claim if you want to rebuild or relocate after wildfire damage. This guide explains steps to fight for a fair payout, starting with an independent estimate.

Permitting and Financing

In California, factory-built homes are treated legally the same as site-built homes for zoning, permits, and resale. However, some banks and insurers still confuse them with mobile or manufactured housing, which can delay the process. Both Langley and Glenn said most concerns about permitting, insurance, and financing are based on misunderstandings.

How Permitting Works

The confusion often extends to how the permitting process works. For prefabricated homes, California’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) handles approval of the home’s factory-built components, not the local city or county. Site work, including foundations, grading, and utility hookups, still requires local permits, but the structure itself is reviewed and certified at the state level.

That distinction can significantly reduce wait times, especially in cities facing planning backlogs.

“We typically get permits within three weeks or so after a submission,” Glenn said. “It’s far faster than the typical process at a city level, which can take months.”

Financing Gaps

Langley noted that some of the confusion also comes from lenders and insurers being unfamiliar with newer prefab systems.

Advertisement

“A lot of the insurance and banking systems are used to a certain type of construction system. They’re used to site-built, or they’re used to like volumetric modular,” he said.

“They’re not used to this kind of flat-pack [or panelized] modular system, and that’s a huge piece of what we do is education and helping bring folks along for the journey so that it’s easy to get your construction loan and it’s easy to get a mortgage and insurance.”

Glenn also said there’s no title disclosure requirement, so when homeowners eventually decide to sell, future buyers won’t even know the home was prefabricated unless they’re told.

“If it’s a high-quality home in a desirable area, it does well,” he said.

Questions to Ask Before You Choose

Prefab isn’t one-size-fits-all. Materials, delivery systems, and design flexibility can vary widely from one company to another. Some offer limited catalogs with fixed layouts, while others, like Plant Prefab and MDLR, allow for custom designs. Before committing to a prefab builder, both Glenn and Langley recommend asking about these core issues:



Fire-resistant design: Inquire about the materials used in the panels, siding, roof, and insulation. Look for non-combustible options, such as fiberglass, concrete, cementitious cladding, or Class A roofing materials.

Inquire about the materials used in the panels, siding, roof, and insulation. Look for non-combustible options, such as fiberglass, concrete, cementitious cladding, or Class A roofing materials. Site compatibility: Builders should verify whether their system is compatible with sloped terrain, narrow roads, or remote locations. Panel systems are often more flexible than full-size modules.

Builders should verify whether their system is compatible with sloped terrain, narrow roads, or remote locations. Panel systems are often more flexible than full-size modules. Customization: Some companies only offer fixed plans. Others will work with your architect or let you modify the layout. If you need to rebuild within 110% of your original home’s footprint, flexibility matters.

Some companies only offer fixed plans. Others will work with your architect or let you modify the layout. If you need to rebuild within 110% of your original home’s footprint, flexibility matters. Timeline and delivery: Request clear answers regarding manufacturing lead times, delivery scheduling, and on-site installation.

Request clear answers regarding manufacturing lead times, delivery scheduling, and on-site installation. Insurance and Financing: If your lender or insurer hesitates, make sure your builder can provide documents showing the home meets California’s building code and is legally equivalent to a site-built home. As Langley noted, banks often respond more favorably to flat-pack systems that are assembled on-site. Reputable prefab companies should be prepared to support this conversation.

If your lender or insurer hesitates, make sure your builder can provide documents showing the home meets California’s building code and is legally equivalent to a site-built home. As Langley noted, banks often respond more favorably to flat-pack systems that are assembled on-site. Reputable prefab companies should be prepared to support this conversation. Local partnerships: Ask if the builder collaborates with general contractors, architects, or engineers who are familiar with your area. A prefab home still needs a proper foundation, permits, and utility hookups.

Whether a prefab home is the right choice for you often depends on your location, budget, insurance, and the level of customization you require. Before committing to a company or signing a contract, take time to understand what you’re getting and the delivery timeline.