Medical Manufacturing Technologies Acquires Comco

Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading global provider of automated, process-driven medical device manufacturing solutions, has announced the acquisition of Burbank-based Comco, a recognized leader in the micro-precision sandblasting sector. This strategic move is set to significantly enhance MMT’s abrasive technology offerings while expanding its microblasting capabilities.

Established in 1965, Comco is a leading company in the microblasting space, a technique utilized for deburring, texturing, cleaning and modifying part surfaces. As the creators of the award-winning MicroBlaster, Comco has gained the trust of industry professionals in medical manufacturing, microelectronics, precision machining and aerospace, positioning itself as the premier partner for microblasting solutions.

Commenting on the acquisition, Robbie Atkinson, CEO of MMT, said, “We are thrilled to expand our range of comprehensive manufacturing solutions with the acquisition of Comco. This new partnership will strengthen our position as a trusted end-to-end provider of medical and specialized industrial manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. Comco’s commitment to quality products, exceptional customer support and outstanding technical assistance aligns perfectly with MMT’s dedication to innovation and customer care, ultimately helping customers achieve success.”

Comco’s MicroBlaster operates by uniformly mixing clean, dry air with abrasive particles as small as 17.5 microns. The mixture is propelled through a nozzle tip at high velocity, resulting in a tightly focused and easily controlled abrasive stream. This state-of-the-art technology enables consistent microblasting parameters, ensuring a high level of repeatability and providing a cost-effective, environmentally friendly manufacturing method.

“We’re thrilled to announce our collaboration with MMT, a trusted leader in automated, process-driven manufacturing,” stated Colin Weightman, president of Comco. “By combining our unique strengths and expertise, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that will enhance the customer experience and propel the manufacturing industry towards new heights of success.”

Weightman will assume the role of technical sales director, contributing to the growth of MMT’s abrasive technologies while also strengthening partnerships and promoting ongoing innovation in microblasting to solve manufacturing challenges.

Information was sourced from Businesswire. Learn more by contacting Leah.Davidson@mmt-inc.com.