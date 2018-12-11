Brooks Brothers' holiday party serves up Santa Claus, James Franco and a $2,000 gingerbread house

St. Jude, it turns out, isn’t the only one with a bit of a Brooks Brothers history. In a brief chat with Franco, the actor explained that while he was studying filmmaking at New York University, he had made a short film, “The Clerk’s Tale,” an adaptation of a Spencer Reece poem of the same name that was about working in the Brooks Brothers store in the Mall of America. “They helped me out when I was making the film,” he said of the 200-year-old brand, “so I got to know them pretty well.”