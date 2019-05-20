Elle Fanning, Priyanka Chopra rule the Cannes red carpet

The best thing about the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France? There’s a lot of them. Thanks to the brisk schedule of gala dinners, film screenings and luxury-label soirees, each celebrity attendee has the chance to showcase multiple high-style looks (because, let’s be honest, not everyone can turn out in four outfits at once the way Lady Gaga did at the Met Gala earlier this month in New York).
Did attendees make the most of their increased crisscrossing of the carpet? You can judge for yourself by clicking through the photo gallery above, though we will draw your attention to a couple of sartorial standouts.
One has been Elton John, who turned out in full “Rocketman”-themed regalia (most of it custom Gucci). Another has been Elle Fanning, the youngest member of the film festival jury who has turned out in gorgeous gowns day after day and night after night — including the neon pink corseted Vivienne Westwood Couture gown she wore to Chopard’s May 17 Love Night gala.
Priyanka Chopra, whose Met Gala outfit (along with husband Nick Jonas’) had left us head-scratchingly underwhelmed, seemed determined to make up for it here, turning out in a series of stunners, including, for the premiere of “The Best Years of a Life,” a strapless tiered tulle confection from the spring 2020 Georges Hobeika bridal collection.