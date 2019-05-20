Elle Fanning, Priyanka Chopra rule the Cannes red carpet

The best thing about the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France? There’s a lot of them. Thanks to the brisk schedule of gala dinners, film screenings and luxury-label soirees, each celebrity attendee has the chance to showcase multiple high-style looks (because, let’s be honest, not everyone can turn out in four outfits at once the way Lady Gaga did at the Met Gala earlier this month in New York).