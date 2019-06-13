Celebrate Pride month and beyond with a rainbow of fashion options

Rainbow stripes can be seen in full bloom this month as the LGBTQ community — and its allies — continue to celebrate and make a statement about equality and inclusion.
This year’s Pride month is especially resonant as 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York, when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village. The incident is being acknowledged this month during New York’s annual Pride festivities as part of WorldPride activities in the city. In addition to its annual Pride parade, the festivities in New York will close with a June 30 performance by Madonna, who received the Advocate for Change Award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in May.
Brands making everything from shoes to underwear and jewelry to T-shirts have embraced all things Pride — and are finding ways to support the LBGTQ community. Here’s a sampling of ways to get into the spirit.
Original Penguin
From Original Penguin comes this collared short-sleeve shirt printed with thick rainbow stripes, part of the label’s new Pride offering. Purchases will support the brand’s initiative to donate $10,000 to All Out, a global organization fighting for the rights and protection of the LGBTQ community. $79. Available at originalpenguin.com.
HipDot
In celebration of Pride month, L.A. beauty brand HipDot launched its limited-edition Legendary Pressed Glitter Palette, comprising 15 bold, glittery eye shadows. The product is a collaboration with queer illustrator Hey Rooney. A portion of sales will go to the Anti-Violence Project. $30. Available at hipdot.com.
Unfortunate Portrait
Cheeky T-shirt brand Unfortunate Portrait, which pokes good-natured fun at pop culture and LGBTQ labels and identities, has released its Otter + Wolves tee. The T-shirt features Dorothy (or maybe gay icon Judy Garland playing her), waving a Pride flag. $78. Available at shopbop.com.
UGG
From UGG is a limited-edition unisex slide inspired by the Pride flag. It’s based on the brand’s bestselling shoe, the Fluff Yeah. The slide, available in Rainbow Yellow and Rainbow Purple, is sold out on ugg.com but is available for $100 at other retailers including neimanmarcus.com; $25 will be donated to Lady Gaga’s nonprofit Born This Way Foundation.
Y7
Y7, the West Hollywood yoga studio that designs a fitness wear line, has aligned with New York artist Baron Von Fancy for rainbow-colored tie-dye print T-shirts, in regular and cropped silhouettes. Twenty percent of sales will benefit LGBT centers in New York and Los Angeles. $45. Available at y7-studio.com.
Teva
Join any festivity this month and beyond wearing these limited-edition Flatform Universal Pride sandals from Goleta-based Teva. The 2 1/4-inch platform sole is rendered in rainbow stripes. The brand will donate $15 from the sale of each pair to the Tegan and Sara Foundation to help fund summer camp scholarships to LGBTQ youth. $80. Available at teva.com and nordstrom.com.
Gap
In addition to an ad campaign celebrating diversity, Gap has rolled out a collection for adults and kids, spanning tees, hoodies, caps, totes and socks bearing slogans such as “Be Kind” and “Free to Be Always.” Also in the mix are denim shorts bearing rainbow stripes down the sides. Shorts are $59.95. Available at gap.com.
Magnolia and Vine
Jewelry brand Magnolia and Vine has launched a capsule offering of rings, a pendant on a neck chain and a backpack displaying the rainbow motif. For the month of June, 25% of proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest organization fighting for civil rights on behalf of the LGBTQ community. Necklace is $47.99. Available at magnoliaandvine.com.
J. Crew
Also benefiting the Human Rights Campaign are Pride tees from J.Crew — with just two simple words, “Love First.” The tees come in white, gray and pink and are priced at $34.50. (A child’s version of the shirt is available for $29.50.) Available at jcrew.com.
Room Service
Unisex pajamas with a sprinkling of multicolored stars and a rainbow pattern on the back are a subtle nod to Pride month. These are part of Room Service’s new Love Wins collection. Sales of the offering, which includes sleep and loungewear, will benefit the Trevor Project. $68. Available at nordstrom.com.
TomboyX
TomboyX’s Rainbow Collection features a range of underthings such as bras, boy shorts and boxer briefs in the ultra-comfy cotton spandex/micromodal fabrics the brand is known for. These pieces are adorned with vivid rainbow stripes and sayings such as “Queer Love Is a Radical Act.” Prices start at $16.50. Available at tomboyx.com.
DKNY
Sales of DKNY’s Pride capsule collection will support the Hetrick-Martin Institute, a youth advocacy group. Pieces from the collection include clothing, eyewear, watches, jewelry and other accessories, each boasting the Pride flag and rainbow colors. Prices range from $39 for T-shirts to $148 for bags. Available at dkny.com.