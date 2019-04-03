Kim Kardashian West is ready for Coachella. She likely will bring her own sunglasses

Kardashian West, who runs KKW Beauty and other business ventures, was first introduced to Carolina Lemke through model Bar Refaeli, who is a partner in the company and has shot a commercial for the brand overseas. “I thought it was so well done and so cute,” Kardashian West said, adding that she and Refaeli became close through a mutual friend. “I was introduced to her by Lorraine Schwartz, my jeweler, and we would always meet up at the Peninsula Hotel and have girls’ night in pajamas and sweats. We would order ice cream and hang out. We’d always catch up every once in a while about what we’re doing and projects. And so when she told me about this project, she said they were considering bringing the brand to Los Angeles, and I thought that was such an amazing idea.”