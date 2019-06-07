Fashion is having a seriously psychedelic moment

As for why designers and brands are returning to the bohemian styles of the 1960s again, Roseanne Morrison, fashion director at New York trend-forecasting agency the Doneger Group, said there are parallels in culture and politics between the turbulent ’60s and today. “What I think is so interesting is we have politics that are trying to pull us back to the 1950s in terms of the male role and limiting rights for women,” she said. “Then we have this other segment of society that’s very much free and open and progressive. There’s this dichotomy there that’s becoming more and more apparent.”