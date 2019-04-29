Global Gourmet Games event raises $6 million for FasterCures, Center for Public Health

“This is a town where everybody’s somebody, and there are a lot of people who have done well,” said rocker Gene Simmons of KISS during a conversation during dinner. “And we can come here and play dress-up and have nice food and be surrounded by the beautiful people, but in the end, does it make somebody’s life better? I’m here to support Michael [Milken] because he does actually put himself out, and he doesn’t have to do this. And at the end of the day, he does a lot of good.”