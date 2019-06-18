How Gloria Vanderbilt used her authenticity and ‘great taste’ to build her denim line

“Not only was she born into celebrity, she took it and monetized it,” said Cameron Silver, owner of vintage-focused store Decades in Los Angeles and the fashion director of the Halston label, on Monday, hours after the announcement of Vanderbilt’s death. “It was rather unique for a women at that point in her life — for women of that kind of wealth. Now everybody does that. Anyone who is Insta-famous has a brand. She paved the way for social figures creating a legacy beyond their inherited wealth. And of course, her jeans not only got her signature on the back of everybody’s booty, [they were] modern and sexy.”