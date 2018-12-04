Yum? A museum devoted to disgusting food opens in Los Angeles

Kuniko Yagi, the former executive chef at Comme Ça and Hinoki and the Bird, has opened her Japanese fried chicken restaurant, Pikunico, in downtown’s ROW DTLA. Yagi’s free-range karaage is served solo with fries or ginger onigiri, plus on a sandwich and a rice bowl, as well as in family-size picnic baskets, all available at the restaurant for takeout. You’ll also find chicken egg drop soup, miso de leche cookies and, soon, Japanese craft beer on the menu.