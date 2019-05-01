This UCLA professor teaches students about the science of dumplings and pie

Rowat’s path to her Westwood classroom began in Guelph, the small town near Toronto where she grew up. And yes, she liked to bake. She went to school at Mount Allison, a small Canadian university, and then got her PhD at the University of Southern Denmark, where her PhD supervisor collaborated with the Nordic Food Lab, the project set up on a Copenhagen boat by Noma chef René Redzepi. She did a post-doc (on emulsions) at Harvard, where she set up a series of science and food lectures (Ferran Adrià and José Andrés were among the lecturers) that were the precursors to the talks that accompany her UCLA class.