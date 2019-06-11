A first look at Antico, Chad Colby’s ode to rustic Italian cooking

Though not tied to any particular region, the opening menu at Antico draws heavily from Italy’s southeastern coast, the heel of the boot. A meal at Antico might begin with something from the menu section labeled “pantry,” mostly house-made things to be eaten with squares of Antico’s focaccia: slices of culatello or prosciutto; preserved or grilled vegetables; a dollop of whipped lard or neonata, a chile-infused baby sardine spread. Platters of burrata and ricotta are an homage to the ones served by Silverton, Colby’s longtime mentor, at Osteria Mozza.