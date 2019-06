A first look at Antico, Chad Colby’s ode to rustic Italian cooking

After years of working for other chefs, Colby is grateful to have a restaurant to call his own. But he’s also dismayed by what he sees as the growing challenges that accompany building a restaurant in Los Angeles, where “expedited” inspections cost hundreds of dollars per visit and where regulations require the installation of a $30,000 grease trap for a kitchen that doesn’t use a deep fryer (“We dug an underground vault that’s big enough to fit a truck,” Colby says, “and we have zero use for it.”).