Review: Iraqi specialties for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Glendale’s Akkad

The man seated at the table next to me at lunch — born in Baghdad and now well into his 70s, I’d learned while waiting for our food — glanced at the bowl a server had just put down in front of me. He nodded in recognition. I’d ordered pacha, an Iraqi soup that often comprises some variation of sheep’s head, stomach and feet. This version at Akkad in Glendale swerved in milder directions: beef shank, lamb tongue and beef intestines stuffed with rice and ground meat. The broth hummed with subtle, pleasant gaminess. A wedge of blistered flatbread lined the bowl, its texture becoming ever creamier as it steeped.