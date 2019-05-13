By the numbers: Beans for your brew at Jones Coffee Roaster

1,000: The number of pounds of coffee beans that Jones Coffee Roasters roasts every day.
Each pound of roasted beans — mostly sourced from the 3,000-acre Finca Dos Marias, the farm in Guatemala where Jones’ co-owner Mireya Asturias Jones grew up — produces either 50 cups of coffee or 50 espresso shots. Thus 350,000 shots per week, if it all went into demitasse cups. (Most, says Chuck Jones, Mireya’s son and co-owner, end up in the form of double lattes.)
3,000 pounds per month go to the 3 Jones cafes in Pasadena and South Pasadena (the balance is sold wholesale). There’s a 4th cafe opening in a month, also in Pasadena.
During the Rose Parade, which travels past the cafe on Colorado Boulevard, Chuck and his staff brew 15,000 cups of coffee in 6 hours for the Tournament of Roses volunteers. And on the subject of numbers, he says, a side note: Johann Sebastian Bach, a composer so fond of coffee that he wrote a cantata about it, “would count the beans for each cup of coffee he made” (70-80).
