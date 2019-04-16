Master Class: Hot cross buns with a citrus twist

The butter should be cool but malleable. If it’s too hard, it won’t blend into the dough and end up as chunks that melt during baking. If it’s too warm, it’ll melt while mixing and make the dough greasy. To check if your butter’s at the right temperature, squeeze a cube between your fingers. You should feel a little resistance, but be able to press it flat without it breaking into bits. Chill it again if it’s softened too much; let it stand at room temperature longer if it’s too hard.

Put the dough through the windowpane test. Right before you add the dried fruit, spread a piece with your hands: It should stretch thin enough for you to see light shining through it. If it breaks, mix it some more.

Wait for the rise. Rely on touch to see when the buns are ready for the oven: the dough shouldn’t bounce back when poked; instead, you should feel the air trapped inside, sort of like a bubble-gum bubble.

Adjust the glaze consistency. It’s easier to thin a thick glaze, so start with the proportions below. If it’s too thick to pipe, add a tiny dribble of milk and stir. Repeat until the glaze is just pipeable. You want nice clear lines.