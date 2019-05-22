Culinary SOS: A recipe for homemade chocolate ice cream

The basic whipped cream base can be seasoned endlessly — Rose Lawrence, the Firehouse Hotel’s pastry chef, has deployed vanilla, turnip and carrot in different iterations of this dessert. This version highlights chocolate’s richness without being too sweet. At the restaurant, she serves it with a saffron milk jam for a savory creaminess and hard caramel for crunch. You can get a similar effect with whipped cream and chopped nuts or sprinkles. For your party, you can cut the semifreddo and when ready to serve, set up a DIY ice cream bar with toppings.