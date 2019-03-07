Five or fewer: Throw together a quick meal from a well-stocked pantry

You’ll want to set yourself up for success by keeping some essentials in your kitchen. That way, even when you haven’t had a chance to go grocery shopping in the middle of a busy week, you will still have things to work with. My pantry leans Mediterranean: I always stock a package or two of dried pasta, plus rice, farro or some other whole grains. Beans are key; dried beans take about an hour to cook, whereas canned ones can be used right away. Tartness is important for balancing a dish, so you’ll need acidic ingredients such as vinegar for those days when you’re out of fresh lemons and limes. You’ll also want some salty-umami ingredients like olives, soy sauce or anchovies. They add a wallop of flavor.