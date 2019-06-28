A dozen more dessert bars for the Fourth of July

These three new dessert bar recipes — campfire marshmallow, labneh lemon, and blueberry pie — are the ones you want to make right now. They’re the perfect treat for toting to picnics, potlucks, the beach or anywhere else you’re going to be this Fourth of July (including your own backyard!). But in case they’re not what you’re craving, here are a dozen more options that will satisfy any sweet tooth: