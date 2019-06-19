Advertisement

Can you actually peel garlic like in that viral video? We put it to the test

By
| Food Columnist |
Jun 19, 2019 | 7:00 AM

Garlic. I love it, you love it, everyone except for vampires (and Queen Elizabeth, supposedly) loves the sweet stink of the garlic bulb. But it’s a pain to peel, and the smell can linger under your nails for days (or in our corner of the office, where we shot this video. Sorry, everyone).

The latest viral food video shows someone with a small knife effortlessly plucking out entire cloves of garlic from a bulb, clean and whole, without any of the residual papery skin.

But — is it really that easy?

Our food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson puts it to the test to see if it’s actually a viable technique. Or if, like the pineapple hack that made the rounds a couple of months ago, it’s not really practical (or is it?).

