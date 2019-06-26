Grilled Rib-Eye Steak with Pistachio Gremolata and Charred Balsamic Broccolini

2. Prepare a charcoal grill for both direct, high-heat grilling and indirect grilling. Or heat a gas grill to medium-high on one side and low on the other side. (Alternatively, heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat and heat the oven to 250 degrees.) Brush the steaks very lightly with olive oil, then season liberally with salt and pepper. Place the steaks on the grill (or in the skillet) and cook, flipping from cut side to cut side once, then to fat side, until lightly charred at the edges and mahogany brown all over. (If you encounter flare-ups, move the steak to the indirect or low heat part of the grill for a few seconds before returning it to the flame.) Move the steaks to the indirect or low heat part of the grill and close the grill. (Alternatively, transfer the steak on the skillet to the oven.) Continue cooking the steaks, checking every 5 minutes or so, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reads 120 to 125 degrees for medium-rare doneness. Transfer the steaks to a platter, tent loosely with foil, and let rest for at least 10 minutes while you cook the broccolini. Leave the grill on.