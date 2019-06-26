Exploring Hermosillo, northern Mexico’s great unsung food city

Even if its hot dogs have helped put the word “Sonora” in the mouths of Americans, classic Sonoran cooking is a thing apart from that. Just north of the Hermosillo city limits, in the village of San Pedro, Viva Sonora is a culinary time capsule. The restaurant, situated in what looks like a botanical garden, is run by the family of Olimpia Cruz Puebla and Miguel Cruz Ayala. The restaurant has an explicit philosophy: to preserve the flavors of traditional Sonoran cooking. It’s the place to go for grand combo platters of homemade chile colorado (beef or pork stewed in a red chile sauce); tamales de elote; caldo de queso (the irresistibly rich Sonoran-style cheese soup); and burros overflowing with machaca con papa. On weekend mornings, a tianguis (outdoor market) springs up on San Pedro’s main strip, with vendors selling traditional Sonoran ingredients like chiltepin, the wild native chile that still graces the table of many Sonoran households.