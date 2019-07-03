5 restaurants driving L.A.’s food conversation: Patricia Escárcega’s list

Good tacos can be life-changing. Just ask Teddy Vasquez, whose improbable rise from struggling Uber driver to Los Angeles taco sensation attests to the cultural and economic primacy of the neighborhood taco truck in this city. Teddy’s specializes in Tijuana-style birria de res, the beef stew that lately has become as ubiquitous in the city as avocado toast and hot chicken. In the space of a few months, Teddy’s, whose flagship is a taco truck parked above the defunct railroad tracks that cut across South L.A., has become one of the city’s most recognizable purveyors of shredded beef birria tacos. You will want to try the popular Deluxe Plate, which includes a drippy birria taco splashed generously with the kitchen’s bright orange-red consommé; a beef tostada; a beef and cheese quesadilla; and a mulita (beef and cheese cemented between two lightly griddled tortillas). As with most birria restaurants, your meal comes with a cup of hot beef consommé for sipping.