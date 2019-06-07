Maida Heatter, the queen of chocolate desserts, dies at 102

Maida Heatter, known for most of her life as “the Queen of Cake,” was first put in the national spotlight in 1968 not solely for her confections but also for her wry sense of humor: She had her husband put elephant-meat omelets on the menu at his restaurant just as the Republican National Convention pulled into town.
And so America was introduced to a baking powerhouse who would go on to write cookbooks — most of which were classics of the genre — that inspired a generation of bakers.
The legendary baker, cookbook author and pastry chef, died Thursday. She was 102. The news was confirmed by Little, Brown and Co., Heatter’s book publisher.
Born in 1916, Heatter was the daughter of Gabriel Heatter, a well-known radio commentator. She was raised on Long Island and at tony addresses in upper Manhattan.
Although Heatter trained as a fashion designer and illustrator, baking was her calling. She entered the American culinary lexicon after Craig Claiborne wrote about her in his 1968 New York Times story and championed the idea of her sharing her recipes in cookbooks (she devised the desserts for Inside, her husband’s Florida restaurant where Claiborne wrote about the omelets).
“Maida Heatter’s Book of Great Desserts,” originally published by Knopf in 1974, was well received, and by 1976 she was teaching classes across the country — including at the cooking school attached to Wolfgang Puck’s Ma Maison restaurant in Los Angeles.
Heatter published her final cookbook this year. Its title is a fitting epilogue to her life and what she taught so many people: “Happiness is Baking. ”
Chocolate mousse is forever
