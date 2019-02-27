Making your own nut flours

Allow the pistachios to cool completely on the baking sheet before grinding them or else you’ll end up with pistachio butter, not flour. Transfer them to a food processor and pulse until finely ground, which can take about 1 minute total. If you see any pistachio bits starting to clump together around the bottom edge of the processor bowl, stop pulsing and scrape and stir the nuts to evenly distribute them before continuing. Once ground, pass the flour through a medium-mesh sieve to strain out any large pieces. Transfer any large pieces back to the food processor and pulse until finely ground.