Review: At the fast-casual Hasiba, luxuriate over hummus and other Israeli classics

There are four varieties on the menu, including the top-selling wild mushroom hummus, an earthy dip punctuated by a garlicky slash of the Moroccan herb sauce chermoula. Eggplant hummus is pounded to a satiny, slightly bittersweet finish and topped with diced marinated eggplant and a blizzard of chopped parsley. The hummus ful might be the most vibrant of the bunch, its toasted sesame base inflected with the bright, herbal notes of stewed favas. I keep coming back to the evenness and simplicity of Hasiba’s “classic” hummus, an ultra-creamy puree of chickpeas and tahini blasted with smoked paprika. You will add a dollop of hummus to everything and probably be happy; there are very few dishes at Hasiba that its hummus won’t make even better.