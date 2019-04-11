Review: In Inglewood, Mutiara is the spot for Burmese noodles, curries and salads

On other nights, get the naan with pe byouk, the thick, boiled yellow pea mash with a sweet-savory earthiness akin to peanut butter. In Myanmar, the bread and mash combo is famous as a breakfast dish. At Mutiara, you swipe the bread against the buttery paste and instantly crave more. Sometimes you’ll see regulars order some of the naan and pe byouk to go. What is known as the working person’s breakfast on the streets of Yangon is a hard-to-find indulgence on the streets of Inglewood. Mostly, though, it’s the kind of thing that may inspire you to go back often enough to give Aung a chance to learn your regular order too.