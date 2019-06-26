Skirt Steak with Marjoram and Lime Salsa

1. Finely chop the garlic on a cutting board. Sprinkle the garlic with a pinch of salt, then use the flat side of your knife to crush the salt into the garlic and then run your knife through the garlic and salt to chop it finer. Keep alternating these two motions until the garlic becomes a smooth paste. Scrape the garlic paste into a medium bowl and stir in the lime juice, scallions and chile. Let stand for 5 minutes, then stir in the olive oil, marjoram, cilantro, parsley and avocado. Season the salsa with salt and pepper.