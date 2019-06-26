Instead of marinating skirt steak the way you would carne asada or fajitas, grill the meat like a filet, seasoned simply with salt and pepper, then serve it with a powerful herb salsa. It’s packed with marjoram and lots of lime juice to complement the richness of the steak. If you can’t find marjoram, substitute fresh oregano.
Skirt Steak With Marjoram and Lime Salsa
30 minutes. Serves 4.
-
3 almond-sized garlic cloves
-
Kosher salt
-
1/2 cup fresh lime juice, plus wedges for serving
-
2 scallions, finely chopped
-
1 serrano chile, finely chopped (remove the seeds for a milder sauce)
-
1 cup olive oil (not extra-virgin)
-
1/2 cup finely chopped marjoram
-
1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
-
2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
-
1 small ripe avocado, finely diced
-
Freshly ground black pepper
-
1 1/2 pounds thin skirt steak
-
Corn tortillas or cooked rice, for serving
1. Finely chop the garlic on a cutting board. Sprinkle the garlic with a pinch of salt, then use the flat side of your knife to crush the salt into the garlic and then run your knife through the garlic and salt to chop it finer. Keep alternating these two motions until the garlic becomes a smooth paste. Scrape the garlic paste into a medium bowl and stir in the lime juice, scallions and chile. Let stand for 5 minutes, then stir in the olive oil, marjoram, cilantro, parsley and avocado. Season the salsa with salt and pepper.
2. Prepare a charcoal grill for direct, high-heat grilling or heat a gas grill to high. (Alternatively, heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat.) Season the steak liberally with salt and pepper then place on the grill and cook, flipping once halfway through, until lightly charred and cooked until 120 to 125 degrees for medium-rare doneness, about 6 minutes. (Reduce or increase the cooking time based on your doneness preference.)
3. Transfer the steak to a cutting board, tent loosely with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice the steak across the grain and transfer to a serving plate. Drizzle with some of the salsa and garnish with lime wedges. Serve with the rest of the salsa, and some tortillas or rice.
Support our journalism
Like smart dinner recipes? Don’t mind spatchcocking a chicken on a Wednesday? Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.