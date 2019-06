Is Spago relevant? Our critic talks through three (very different) recent meals

We’d told our server pointedly that my friend is very allergic to mushrooms. The server comes over, sees what’s happened, whispers a four-letter word, tells us he told the kitchen and removes the dish. Yahagi comes out moments later with a beautiful plate of fluke sashimi and apologizes, telling us the kitchen never heard about the allergy. No one wants to take ownership of the mistake, though the restaurant did comp a dessert for us.