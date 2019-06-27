Is Spago relevant? Our critic talks through three (very different) recent meals

Brilliant cooking can blot out most any shortcomings in atmosphere or hospitality. Unfortunately, only two dishes — our first and last — really transmit any electricity. The famous smoked salmon pizza isn’t listed on the menu but is always available on request. Puck’s long-ago reimagining of lox and bagels — the smoky crust spread with herbed crème fraîche, overlaid with house-cured Alaska salmon and dotted with salmon roe — can still kick off the meal with charm. Designer pizza forever.