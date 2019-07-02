The official spicy snack power rankings

OK, Trader Joe’s, you want some more of me? Again, unless you’re an urban-dwelling 20-something who lives off cheap wine and frozen food (and I realize that may be a lot of you), I just don’t see why people love Trader Joe’s. I don’t like the bad produce. I don’t like the fact that if I want to buy something normal, such as Heinz ketchup or Cheerios, I have to settle for their crappy knockoffs. And, despite the fact that Daniel on “Schitt’s Creek” does the exact same thing at Rose Apothecary and he can literally do no wrong, I don’t like the fact that all of their stuff is TRADER JOE’S BRAND everything, as if there’s some giant factory in Monrovia that simultaneously churns out fat-free yogurt, flatbread pizza, peanut-butter-filled pretzels and spaghetti sauce. And I super don’t like the racist-ass Trader Ming’s and Trader Joe-San’s labels they put on their Chinese and Japanese food.