Szechuan Chile Hanger Steak

Whisk 2 large eggs in a bowl, place 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour in a second bowl and 2 cups panko breadcrumbs in a third bowl. Slice the raw hanger steak into 1/4-inch-thick slices and season with salt and pepper. Dredge the slices first in flour, next in egg, and then in breadcrumbs, shaking off any excess. Heat 2 quarts peanut oil in a large Dutch oven or deep-fryer until it registers 350 degrees on a deep-fry thermometer. Working in batches, add the steak slices and fry until golden brown and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the fried steak to paper towels to drain briefly, then toss in a bowl with the Szechuan spice mixture and scallions. Serve with the calamansi or lemon wedge.