The Saturday Cook: A fresh take on spinach artichoke dip

Artichokes stay married to spinach, but they mingle in a lemony blend of Marcona almonds. These almonds from Spain contain more fat than their California cousins and have a deeper richness that bears a faint resemblance to cheese. It doesn’t hurt that you commonly find them roasted in olive oil and showered in salt. When they’re blended until smooth, they take on a velvety texture ideal for cradling garlicky sautéed spinach and artichokes.