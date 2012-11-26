Twitter #Weekendeats highlights: A whole lot of food porn

There’s nothing like a little food porn to start off the work week. And when it’s the Monday after a holiday weekend? A double dose is in order. During Monday morning’s #Weekendeats chat on Twitter, participants were proud to share photos and recipes from their Thanksgiving weekends. Here are the highlights:

Gennefer Gross shared an up close and personal photo of her carne asada ahumado (mesquite-smoked and grilled beef with cilantro and salsa) from Cacao Mexicatessen in Los Angeles. The meat is practically glistening!

Mike from the blog Foodspotting shared a picture of his Thanksgiving meal, Italian style, with not one but two pans of cheesy lasagna.

#Weekendeats newcomer Saya Kiran Patel offered up a photo of traditional Indian Gujarati thali (a plate of various combinations of spiced vegetables) from an engagement dinner, while fellow newcomer Avital Epstein shared her Thanksgiving honey rosemary goat cheese tarts.

For dessert, @AngelAM shared a photo of her pumpkin crunch cake with Heath bar toffee bits.

Please join in by tweeting your #Weekendeats at us Monday morning @latimesfood and share your photos with us in our “Weekend eats” gallery. We’ll feature some of the photos here on Daily Dish, so be sure to check back for more #Weekendeats and #Foodporn throughout the week.

Hope to see everyone next Monday morning on Twitter! It’s sure to be a drool-worthy good time.

Follow Jenn Harris on Twitter or Google+