11 L.A. bakeries with delicious cookies for the holiday season
The culinary star of the holiday season is arguably dessert. Often, this time of year doesn’t feel complete until we’ve satisfied a craving for the nostalgic sweets that defined our holiday celebrations growing up, whether that’s homemade fudge, crispy peppermint bark or the candy canes, gum drops and gingerbread used to decorate edible houses.
For a limited time, some of L.A.’s most creative bakeries are infusing signature holiday flavors into their cookies, while others offer festive options year-round. You can order cookies topped with red and green sprinkles and bursting with warm ginger, or stop by a bustling Atwater Village bakery for spelt thumbprint cookies filled with seasonal jam. Here are 11 local bakeries to stock up on holiday-inspired cookies this season.
Fleurs et Sel
Brady's Bakery
Amaretti ai pignoli at Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli
The chewy, gluten-free treats rely on almond paste for their nutty, soft center and egg whites for an almost meringue-like outer shell, while an onslaught of pine nuts forms a just-toasted crunchy layer atop it all. So few bakeries and restaurants make these fresh year-round in Los Angeles, but Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli has been at it for more than 70 years. The team hand-makes a spread of roughly a dozen Italian and other classic deli cookies in a constant rotation throughout the day, filling the cases with rainbow cookies, macaroons and jam cookies, plus cakes, pastries and holiday specials. The pignoli, however, are always a top seller and can be purchased individually or by the pound. Try the pistachio version, which is also gluten-free, to switch things up.
Death & Co.
Proof Bakery
Bottega Louie
Molasses ginger snap at Gjusta
Bread Artisan Bakery
Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen
Poppy Cake Baking Company
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.