Baseball card collage of food images
(Los Angeles Times Illustration)
Food

17 World Series food and drink specials to celebrate the Dodgers

By Stephanie BreijoStaff Writer 
Share via

The horchata is dyed blue, the garlic fries are on menus in full force, and, in at least one bar, there are free shots to be had every time Shohei Ohtani hits a home run: This weekend the Dodgers are playing the Yankees in the World Series for the first time since 1981, and the whole city is turning blue.

You could celebrate this monumental matchup by dining at some of the Dodgers’ favorite Los Angeles restaurants or, if you’re headed to one of the home games, drop by one of the best restaurants and bars near the stadium. But there are fantastic, limited-run items to be found all around the city — not simply near Chavez Ravine — and for some, these specials are a celebration not only of L.A.’s boys in blue, but of culture.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run scoring Andy Pages, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Dodgers

Champagne, hugs and T-shirts: Inside the unforgettable night Shohei Ohtani reached 50-50

What unfolded at loanDepot Park on Thursday transcended what many thought ever possible in the sport — even for someone like Shohei Ohtani.

Sept. 20, 2024

Given its proximity to the stadium, its 23 TVs spread across the inside bar and patio, and its location in Little Tokyo — just under the Robert Vargas-painted mural of Ohtani — Far Bar is one of the city’s go-to spots to watch a Dodgers game. All season long, and continuing into the playoffs, Far Bar hands out free shots of Sho Chiku Bai junmai sake every time Ohtani hits a homer. Owner Don Tahara estimates he’s given away 70 1.8-liter bottles’ worth so far. this season It’s a pleasure, he said, especially in honor of Ohtani, one of the world’s most famous Japanese athletes and rising stars.

“If you look at Little Tokyo from a historical standpoint, it was the center for the Japanese and Japanese Americans for 140 years,” Tahara said. “It was the hub. And because Shohei is who he is, he’s like a superstar personality now in Little Tokyo. He’s a source of pride.”

Up the block. Brian Kito, third-generation owner of legacy mochi confectionery Fugetsu-Do, echoed the sentiment. Kito and his family are offering blue-colored Sho-Mochi in honor of the player, who represents so much not only to Kito but to Little Tokyo and Japanese Americans.

ALHAMBRA, CA-July 2, 2019: The Double Double from In-N-Out Burger in Alhambra, Calif., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Food

15 L.A. restaurants that the 2024 World Series players love

Dine at the Dodgers’ favorite restaurants in Los Angeles, including a legendary sushi spot, an iconic burger chain, Nashville-style hot chicken and more.

Oct. 24, 2024

“We’ve had some pretty famous Dodgers in the past, but nobody to the caliber of Shohei,” Kito said. “We’re so proud to see a Japanese face, and doing so successfully … being Japanese American, you feel a real kinship. Like when watching the Olympics we root for [the] U.S., of course, but we also root for the Japanese: ‘That person looks like me,’ you know? So having Shohei on the Dodgers and being a baseball legend, becoming a baseball legend, is really proud for us to see.”

In honor of Ohtani and his jersey number, here are 17 Dodgers-themed items, specials, events and discounts to find on game days or every day through the World Series.

A flight of cider, left to right: Manzana Rustica, Pippin the Elder, Guavacita, Pom-Pomme at Benny Boy Brewing in Lincoln Heights
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Benny Boy Brewing

Lincoln Heights Brewery $$
By Stephanie Breijo
This Lincoln Heights cidery goes hard during Dodgers games, and that’s continuing into the World Series. Find the games projected onto large screens, with a rotation of food vendors and entertainment keeping the home-team spirit up — and anyone who shows up donning Dodgers gear on game days can expect specials such as $6 lagers.
Route Details
Boomtown Brewery craft beer in cans and glasses, plus blue Dodgers-themed merch on a wood table
(Boomtown Brewery / Craft Media LA)

Boomtown Brewery

Downtown L.A. UCLA
By Stephanie Breijo
Arts District brewery Boomtown feels Dodger pride year-round with a hazy IPA named for Chavez Ravine and Dodgers-inspired brewery merch. But in honor of the World Series the brewery just unveiled a new limited-edition, Dodger-blue can of their Bad Hombre lager, and will be screening the games at the taproom with food pop-ups, frozen slushies, boozy seltzers and more. This is also a convenient place to celebrate before or after a home game if you’ve been lucky enough to snag tickets: The brewery is just a few walkable blocks from the free stadium shuttle at Union Station.
Route Details
Cafe Telegrama partner Andrew Lawson stands in the cafe wearing a bright blue Dodgers jersey
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Café Telegrama

Coffee Breakfast/Lunch $
By Stephanie Breijo
While Café Telegrama’s owners have heavy ties to the East Coast, partner Andrew Lawson, above, is a native Angeleno — and a lifelong Dodgers fan. Accordingly, he and his Melrose Hill cafe team are celebrating the 2024 World Series with a discount all day long on World Series game days. Show up in any Dodgers gear for a 22% (in honor of Clayton Kershaw’s jersey number) discount on your order, a home run on items such as griddled ricotta pancakes, pastries, sandwiches, coffees, teas and more.
Route Details
Shelves of collectible Dodgers memorabilia such as bobble heads, shirts and art at Cofax Coffee on Fairfax.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Cofax Coffee

Fairfax
By Stephanie Breijo
This long-running cafe is Dodger blue year-round, riffing on the team and its iconography and lettering for the coffee shop’s signage and even the name (ahem, Sandy Koufax). But in honor of the World Series, both the Fairfax outpost and the newer Culver City location of Cofax Coffee will offer a 10% discount for customers who come in wearing Dodgers gear, and a 34% discount for anyone donning a jersey honoring the late Fernando Valenzuela. Our advice? Use that discount on some Dodgers-themed tees, some coffees and matchas, or some of the best breakfast burritos in L.A.
Route Details
De La Nonna is offering a Dodgers Pack for takeout orders during the
(De La Nonna / VeryTaste Media)

De La Nonna

Downtown L.A. Italian Restaurant
By Stephanie Breijo
De La Nonna, which specializes in crisp-crusted, seasonally inspired, rectangular pizzas, is putting together a special meal for those watching the games at home. Now through the end of the World Series, for pickup or delivery via DoorDash, find a special to-go deal of any two pizzas and a caesar salad with either a bottle of wine or a 12-pack of Miller High Life for $55 — a bundle that would normally run $75.
Route Details
The Shohei Ohtani hot dog on a white rectangular plate from Little Tokyo Far Bar
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Far Bar

Downtown L.A. Bar
By Stephanie Breijo
With 23 TVs blasting the game indoors and on the patio, and in the heart of Little Tokyo just beneath the Shohei Ohtani mural, Far Bar is one of the city’s top spots for viewing. Even Robert Vargas, the muralist behind that now-iconic mural, is a regular. Look for a range of specials during World Series games, such as a free sake shot whenever Ohtani hits a home run, or dishes and drinks such as a furikake-topped, bacon-wrapped Little Tokyo Wagyu Dog or the Sho’time cocktail, which contains Haku vodka, Midori, yuzu and pineapple. The Shohei-inspired sushi roll, available only during games, features spicy tuna inside — representing Ohtani’s Japanese heritage — and avocado on top, representing California. “That’s the whole idea: the mixing of the cultures,” said owner Don Tahara.
Route Details
Plastic containers of blue orbs of Shohei Ohtani mochi on a counter in Little Tokyo's Fugetsu-Do
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Fugetsu-Do

Downtown L.A. Sweets shop
By Stephanie Breijo
As a former baseball player himself — and a Dodgers season ticket holder — third-generation Fugetsu-Do owner Brian Kito wanted to represent his blue pride, especially in honor of Ohtani. Fugetsu-Do currently sells soft, chewy blue-toned fresh mochi filled with Belgian white chocolate ganache in packs of three or six, calling them Sho-Mochi and charging $3.50 and $6.25, respectively. Kito first created the confection at the end of last season, when Ohtani’s move to the Dodgers was in high speculation. The treat was a hit, and Fugetsu-Do began offering it more consistently in late summer of this year. The Kito family is now awaiting custom-ordered “LA” stamps from Japan, which they’ll use to further decorate Dodgers-themed mochi.
Route Details
George’s Burger Stand in Boyle Heights' blue vanilla malkshakes and garlic fries. Behind is a Dodgers hat.
(George’s Burger Stand / Carlos Ponce)

George’s Burger Stand

Boyle Heights
By Stephanie Breijo
The de la Torre family that’s also behind Guisados took over this ’60s-era Boyle Heights mainstay in 2019, and much like at their beloved taco chain, they’re bringing on blue specials to celebrate the Dodgers. George’s Burger Stand is now offering two festive specials: Find bright blue vanilla milkshakes and potent garlic fries — a nod to one of the stadium’s signature items — available through the end of the World Series.
Route Details
Ggiata's special Sunday Gravy burger topped with tomato sauce and basil.
(Ggiata Delicatessen / Jakob N. Layman)

Ggiata Delicatessen

Hollywood Italian American
By Stephanie Breijo
As a love affair between Los Angeles and the Italian delis of New York and Jersey, Ggiata knew it had to represent both coasts battling in the World Series. On the patio of its Melrose location, Ggiata will host a viewing party for Game 3 in New York on Oct. 28, starting at 4 p.m. The game starts at 5, viewable on a large projector screen, and specials such as Italian sausage with peppers and onions, black-and-white cookies and a Sunday Gravy Burger— with pork and beef, provolone and mozzarella, basil pesto and pomodoro — will be on offer in addition to the regular menu.
Route Details
A pile of six esquites-flavored wings topped with cotija cheese and cilantro.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Highland Park Bar
By Stephanie Breijo
For the World Series, one of L.A.’s best sports bars is continuing its signature Blue Hour, featuring special prices and items “from the first pitch to the final out” when the Dodgers play. At the Highland Park and Glendale locations, find Dodgers-inspired options such as garlic fries, house Dodger dogs with fresh potato chips, and a Japanese-leaning Ohtani dog, plus wings-and-beer combos, deals on pitchers and more. Items vary by location.
Route Details
Guisados turns its horchata blue
(Guisados / Carlos Ponce)

Guisados

Boyle Heights Mexican $
| 2020
By Stephanie Breijo
One of L.A.’s top taquerias is continuing its annual tradition of going blue, at least when it comes to its horchata. Guisados’ original Boyle Heights location and the Echo Park location, which is within walking distance of the ballpark, always dye their horchata — or “Dodgerata” — blue on home game days. But in light of the World Series, both outposts will offer blue Dodgerata “made from the tears of Giants and Padres fans” every day through the end of the Series.
Route Details
An interior wall of LaSorted's pizzeria in Chinatown filled with vintage sports memorabilia.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

La Sorted's

Chinatown Pizza Bar Bites $$
By Stephanie Breijo
It’s no surprise that L.A.’s most Dodgers-crazed pizzeria — the one named in honor of former pitcher and manager Tommy Lasorda and with a restaurant that’s plastered with vintage Dodgers memorabilia — is offering a special for the World Series. Whether at the walk-up window in Silver Lake or the full Chinatown restaurant, until the end of the Series, find slices and whole pies of LaSorted’s Triple Dog Dare!: a pizza featuring yellow mustard-béchamel, mozzarella, provolone, hot dogs, bacon, cornichons and fried onions. Should you want to watch any of the games in the Dodgers-themed Chinatown restaurant, LaSorted’s is taking reservations for viewing parties both indoors and outdoors, with a $50 minimum per person.
Route Details
A hand holds a burger draped in blue cheese mornay in front of a banner that says OHTANI EATS FREE!
(Lowboy / Julian Mercado)

Lowboy

Echo Park Bar
By Stephanie Breijo
This Echo Park bar has displayed a banner declaring “Ohtani eats free!” throughout the season, but if you’re not Shohei, Lowboy has a few specials in store for you regardless. Beginning Friday and for the duration of the World Series find a discounted Sho Time Special — a Sapporo and a shot of Toki Japanese whiskey — at $10, down from the previous $12. To eat, find a special Dodgers Blue Cheeseburger for $13, where a half-pound patty gets topped with blue cheese mornay, caramelized onions, apple and pickled mustard seed relish.
Route Details
An exterior of Pink's in Hollywood, painted blue, with staff in blue Pink's shirts standing out front.
(Pink’s Hot Dogs)

Pink's Hot Dogs

Fairfax American
By Stephanie Breijo
One of L.A.’s most famous hot dog vendors is turning blue for the World Series. Pink’s, normally a pink-hued institution, has been freshly painted bright blue. In a nod to the Dodgers’ seven World Series titles and Shohei’s jersey number, Pink’s is selling its new Blue’s Dog (made with bacon, chili and cheese) for $7.17 through the duration of the Series, and all proceeds from that particular hot dog’s sale go directly to the L.A. Dodgers Foundation, the team’s official charity. What’s more, Pink’s is donating $2,500 to the charity and also engaging in a cross-country “bet” with New York City hot dog legend Gray’s Papaya where the losing side has to donate $1,000 to a charity of their choice.
Route Details
A trio of Dodgers doughnuts that look like a baseball at Primo's Donuts, a blue "LA" written in icing
(Primo’s Donuts)

Primo's Donuts

Sawtelle Donuts
By Stephanie Breijo
In accordance with their tradition of the last decade, the Primo family is dressing up their fan-favorite doughnuts for the Dodgers. Every time the team makes it into the playoffs, this Sawtelle stalwart decorates yeast doughnuts with vanilla glaze and chocolate “stitching” to replicate a baseball, then emblazons each with blue “LA” frosting. They’ll be making a few dozen of these each day through the World Series, with more available on game days.
Route Details
A hand flips takoyaki in a large black griddle at Little Tokyo's Takoyaki Tanota
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Takoyaki Tanota

Downtown L.A. Japanese Restaurant
By Stephanie Breijo
When the owners of this Little Tokyo takoyaki specialist learned that one of Shohei Ohtani’s favorite dishes is takoyaki — the fluffy fried orbs filled with octopus in breading — they knew they had to offer a Shohei special. Now you can find not one but two $17 Ohtani-themed combos at Takoyaki Tanota, located along an edge of Japanese Village Plaza. Combo A includes four pieces of takoyaki with a Shohei Blue cocktail, which is available for $12 a la carte and involves two shots of sake and two shots of Nankai shochu, while Combo B includes eight pieces of takoyaki and an also-blue but nonalcoholic iced tea (available for $5.50 a la carte).
Route Details
The Blue Crew, a World Series special cocktail at Long Beach bar Watch Me! Sports Bar.
(Watch Me! Sports Bar)

Watch Me! Sports Bar

Long Beach Bar/Nightclub $$
By Stephanie Breijo
Long Beach’s new women-owned sports bar regularly showcases women’s sports, but you’d better believe Watch Me! will be screening the World Series. In addition to hosting viewing parties, owners Jackie “Jax” Diener, Emme Eddy and their team are whipping up a handful of specials available now through the end of the Series, such as the azure-hued Blue Crew made with gin, Curaçao, Sprite and lemon and — to be fair to the Yankees — the Bronx Bomber, which involves New York rum, cranberry, lime, Curaçao, grenadine and pineapple.
Route Details

