17 World Series food and drink specials to celebrate the Dodgers

The horchata is dyed blue, the garlic fries are on menus in full force, and, in at least one bar, there are free shots to be had every time Shohei Ohtani hits a home run: This weekend the Dodgers are playing the Yankees in the World Series for the first time since 1981, and the whole city is turning blue.

You could celebrate this monumental matchup by dining at some of the Dodgers’ favorite Los Angeles restaurants or, if you’re headed to one of the home games, drop by one of the best restaurants and bars near the stadium . But there are fantastic, limited-run items to be found all around the city — not simply near Chavez Ravine — and for some, these specials are a celebration not only of L.A.’s boys in blue, but of culture.

Given its proximity to the stadium, its 23 TVs spread across the inside bar and patio, and its location in Little Tokyo — just under the Robert Vargas-painted mural of Ohtani — Far Bar is one of the city’s go-to spots to watch a Dodgers game. All season long, and continuing into the playoffs, Far Bar hands out free shots of Sho Chiku Bai junmai sake every time Ohtani hits a homer. Owner Don Tahara estimates he’s given away 70 1.8-liter bottles’ worth so far. this season It’s a pleasure, he said, especially in honor of Ohtani, one of the world’s most famous Japanese athletes and rising stars.

“If you look at Little Tokyo from a historical standpoint, it was the center for the Japanese and Japanese Americans for 140 years,” Tahara said. “It was the hub. And because Shohei is who he is, he’s like a superstar personality now in Little Tokyo. He’s a source of pride.”

Up the block. Brian Kito, third-generation owner of legacy mochi confectionery Fugetsu-Do, echoed the sentiment. Kito and his family are offering blue-colored Sho-Mochi in honor of the player, who represents so much not only to Kito but to Little Tokyo and Japanese Americans.

“We’ve had some pretty famous Dodgers in the past, but nobody to the caliber of Shohei,” Kito said. “We’re so proud to see a Japanese face, and doing so successfully … being Japanese American, you feel a real kinship. Like when watching the Olympics we root for [the] U.S., of course, but we also root for the Japanese: ‘That person looks like me,’ you know? So having Shohei on the Dodgers and being a baseball legend, becoming a baseball legend, is really proud for us to see.”

In honor of Ohtani and his jersey number, here are 17 Dodgers-themed items, specials, events and discounts to find on game days or every day through the World Series.