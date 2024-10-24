Dine like your favorite Dodger. 15 L.A. restaurants that the 2024 World Series players love

For the first time since 1981, the Dodgers will face the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. The Dodgers won the last match-up, a victory that was clinched by then-rookie pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, launching decades of “Fernandomania,” which has only swelled since the news of his death on Tuesday.

With two home games kicking off the series, there is no shortage of ways to show your home-team spirit. You could pre- or post-game near Dodger Stadium where you’ll be surrounded by fellow fans, or visit one of the many spots running Dodgers-themed food and drink specials.

Or you could dine at the Dodgers’ favorite L.A. restaurants, which some players shared with L.A. Times Sports at the start of the season. The league champions spend much of their time training and most are transplants from other states or countries, so don’t expect Michelin-level recommendations. Yes, In-N-Out is on the list.

Who knows? Maybe you’ll bump into Shohei Ohtani at a legendary Beverly Hills sushi bar, stand behind Gavin Lux at a Nashville-inspired hot chicken stand or catch Mookie Betts spearing meatballs in the dim corner of an Italian restaurant.

