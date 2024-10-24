Advertisement
The Double Double from In-N-Out Burger
Eating like your favorite Dodgers player means lining up for classic L.A. spots such as In-N-Out.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Food

Dine like your favorite Dodger. 15 L.A. restaurants that the 2024 World Series players love

By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 
For the first time since 1981, the Dodgers will face the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. The Dodgers won the last match-up, a victory that was clinched by then-rookie pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, launching decades of “Fernandomania,” which has only swelled since the news of his death on Tuesday.

With two home games kicking off the series, there is no shortage of ways to show your home-team spirit. You could pre- or post-game near Dodger Stadium where you’ll be surrounded by fellow fans, or visit one of the many spots running Dodgers-themed food and drink specials.

Or you could dine at the Dodgers’ favorite L.A. restaurants, which some players shared with L.A. Times Sports at the start of the season. The league champions spend much of their time training and most are transplants from other states or countries, so don’t expect Michelin-level recommendations. Yes, In-N-Out is on the list.

Who knows? Maybe you’ll bump into Shohei Ohtani at a legendary Beverly Hills sushi bar, stand behind Gavin Lux at a Nashville-inspired hot chicken stand or catch Mookie Betts spearing meatballs in the dim corner of an Italian restaurant.

Octopus carpaccio at Beverly Hills restaurant Matsuhisa
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Matsuhisa

Beverly Hills Japanese Sushi $$$$
By Danielle Dorsey
It’s hard to think of a restaurant more fitting for designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, whose success in his first Dodgers season has led to his first World Series run, than Matushisa. The flagship institution from Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa first opened in 1987 and has since spawned a global network of sibling restaurants. Enshrined as part of the Food section’s Hall of Fame list, which celebrates L.A.’s long-standing favorites, Matsuhisa is open for lunch and dinner daily, with its signature miso black cod offered on both menus.
Route Details

Catch L.A.

West Hollywood Seafood Steakhouse $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
Two-time World Series champion Mookie Betts highlighted the influencer hot spot on Melrose as one of his favorite restaurants in L.A. The glitzy, indoor-outdoor rooftop is perfect for celebrating a win, with views that stretch across Hollywood and a host of dishes that arrive with sparklers or other table-side dramatics.
Three chocolate mochi dumplings in a steamer basket next to a glass of wine.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Din Tai Fung

Glendale Taiwanese $$
The Taiwanese soup dumpling chain with L.A. locations in the Glendale Galleria and Westfield Century City is popular in Dodgers infielder Max Muncy’s household. Meticulously hand-folded xiao long bao and a viral cucumber salad make Din Tai Fung a popular dining option any time of day, but both locations are housed in shopping centers if you’re faced with a long wait time.
Read All Read Less
Panzanella Ristorante

Sherman Oaks Italian $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Eight-time All Star player Mookie Betts named old-school Italian restaurant Panzanella in Sherman Oaks as one of his favorites in the city. Both the white-clothed dining room and string-lit alleyway make for a romantic setting, especially when paired with pasta, risotto, pizza and mains such as veal Milanese.
Read All Read Less
In-N-Out sign in Baldwin Park
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

In-N-Out Burger

Los Angeles County Fast food
By Danielle Dorsey
Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone revealed the iconic Southern California-founded burger chain as his favorite L.A. restaurant. Now 76 years old with 400 locations across seven states, the menu at In-N-Out is famously unchanged, though the list of not-so-secret items keeps expanding thanks to the staff’s willingness to accommodate the most specific of customer requests. See: The Flying Dutchman, which presents the Double Double cheeseburger with fat slices of whole-grilled onions instead of buns.
Read All Read Less
Izaka-Ya by Katsu-Ya

Manhattan Beach Japanese American $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor is a fan of Izaka-Ya by Katsu-Ya, a local staple for flourished specialty rolls such as baked crab and spicy tuna topped with popcorn shrimp. The Manhattan Beach location is just a few blocks from the pier, so you can take a scenic stroll before or after your meal.
An assortment of dishes and goods from Joans On Third.
(Stephanie Breijo/Los Angeles Times)

Joan's on Third

Beverly Grove American $
By Danielle Dorsey
Dodgers pitcher Emett Sheehan, who spent most of the season out while recovering from elbow surgery, told The Times that his favorite L.A. restaurant is Joan’s on Third, a bustling, hybrid market-deli-restaurant with locations in Beverly Grove and Studio City. You can pick up all the fixings for a posh picnic or settle in with a braised short rib sandwich and observe as neighbors flow in and out of the shop. You will likely spot a famous face.
Read All Read Less
Sato Ramen House

Pasadena Japanese $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia highlighted Pasadena’s Sato Ramen House as his favorite restaurant in the city. The Japanese restaurant with an oceanic mural against one wall offers starters such as gyoza and pork tonkatsu, plus rice bowls and several styles of ramen, including yuzu shio, mazesoba and tsukemen. A selection of Japanese craft beer and sake is available.
Read All Read Less
Two scoops of ice cream, birthday cake and peanut butter, in a white cup garnished with mint at Craig's in West Hollywood
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Craig's

West Hollywood American $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
A subtle cursive sign introduces Craig’s, the celebrity-favorite restaurant in West Hollywood where paparazzi cameras put on a nightly light show as they capture stars ducking in and out of the upscale spot. Here’s hoping that Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will still be able to walk in unnoticed to enjoy one of his favorite L.A. restaurants after the team (hopefully) becomes 2024 World Series Champions.
Read All Read Less
The Bar at Sea Butter

Studio City Japanese $$
By Danielle Dorsey
This cozy hand roll bar in Studio City only has 22 seats, but Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin tries to snag one whenever he can. In addition to handroll sets, the menu spans starters such as uni shooters and seaweed salad, sashimi, donburi and a la carte specialty handrolls, plus a selection of hot and cold sake, wine and Japanese craft beer.
Read All Read Less
A customer prepares to bite into Sando, the signature fried-chicken sandwich at Howlin' Ray's in Chinatown.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Howlin' Ray's

Chinatown American $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux named Howlin’ Ray’s, with locations in Chinatown and Pasadena, as one of his preferred restaurants in L.A. The Nashville-style hot chicken joint regularly has lines out of the door, with the option to order tenders, wings, a half-chicken, sandwiches with heat levels that range between Country (no heat) and Howlin’ (maximum heat), including sides such as waffles and collard greens and banana pudding for dessert.
Read All Read Less
The Nice Guy

Beverly Grove Italian $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
The see-and-be-seen haunt from the H. Wood Group lands on Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler’s list of favorite restaurants in L.A. Maybe it’s the Italian-hued menu with hits such as lobster pasta tossed in truffle butter or spicy meatballs served with stretchy stracchiatella cheese, or maybe Buehler is drawn in by the moody atmosphere and vintage touches. The Nice Guy has a no-photo and no-video policy that makes it popular with celebrities.
Read All Read Less
Mugs of drinking chocolate, one with a skewer of toasted marshmallows resting on it, with a plate of churros
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Amara Cafe

Pasadena Latin American $
By Danielle Dorsey
Venezuelan-born player Diego Cartaya heads to Amara’s in Pasadena when he wants a taste of home. The cozy coffee shop specializes in South American cuisines, including churros, cachapas, empanadas and arepas, plus Venezuelan sipping chocolate and a full coffee menu.
Daughter's Deli

West Hollywood Jewish Deli $
By Danielle Dorsey
Of the three restaurants that Dodgers player Walker Buehler listed as his favorites in L.A., Daughter’s Deli is the most casual option. The Jewish-style deli was opened by Trisha Langer, the daughter of Norm Langer behind the legendary Langer’s Deli, in 2018. The menu builds on long-loved family recipes, including the same pastrami from RC Provisions stacked on sandwiches such as the Papa, a take on Langer’s iconic no. 19 with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and house Russian dressing.
Read All Read Less
Girl & the Goat

Downtown L.A. Eclectic $$
By Danielle Dorsey
With a bright, plant-filled location in the Arts District and an eclectic menu from chef Stephanie Izard that includes goat liver mousse served with biscuit crackers and barbecued pork belly with crab butter, Girl & the Goat feels like it was made for L.A.’s dining scene, despite it being the second outpost for the brand, with its original location in Chicago. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts highlighted the picturesque restaurant as his favorite in town and it’s easy to see why, plus the generous seating makes it a great option for groups.
Read All Read Less
