The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers
With the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras and one coveted three-day weekend, February proved a busy yet brief month. Somehow our writers kept pace, scouring the city for bars with food that attracts fans outside of sports seasons, arming you with last-minute date ideas, dishing on where to find the best beignets and Creole cuisine, and diving into what we’ve deemed the best coffee culture in the world. As always, we continued reporting on breaking news from within the food industry, including the ongoing strike from Medieval Times workers and astronomical gas bills that are pushing some restaurants to the point of closure.
To prepare you as we head into a new month, here are the best restaurants and bars to visit in L.A. right now, from a worldly new bistro in Pasadena to a bricks-and-mortar launch from one of L.A.’s favorite taqueros. Including some long-standing favorites like a new brunch menu at one of our favorite New England-style restaurants and Mexico City-style huaraches in South Gate.
Poltergeist
Read about the exciting new menu at Poltergeist.
Bar Chelou
Read about Pasadena’s newest restaurant.
Saltie Girl
Read about the new seafood restaurant on Sunset Boulevard.
Bang Bang Noodles
Read about the new noodle stall at Citizen Public Market.
Villa's Tacos
Read about Highland Park’s new taco shop.
The Ruby Fruit
Read about Silver Lake’s new lesbian wine bar.
Juliet
Read about Culver City’s new French restaurant.
Luyixian
Read about this hidden restaurant in Alhambra.
Toadstool Cafe
Read about the new Toadstool Cafe at Super Nintendo World.
Le Chateau De Tien Tao
Read about the beef noodle soups at Le Chateau De Tien Tao
Arroz and Fun
Read about the Leon family’s new restaurant in Lincoln Heights.
Needle
Read about Needle’s outstanding take on French toast.
For the Win
Read about For the Win’s new location in Grand Central Market.
Tacos DF
Read about Mexico City-style huaraches.
Connie and Ted's
Read about why the espresso martini is a lasting trend.
It's a date
