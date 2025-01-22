28 newcomers to the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list to visit ASAP
“What are the new additions?” is one of the most commonly asked questions when the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles guide publishes annually.
This year the project has nearly 30 fresh entrants. Among them are some of the most exciting restaurants that opened in the last year, including a new Arts District draw redefining the bistro for Los Angeles; a Persian cafe bridging Iranian home-cooking and restaurant-menu traditions; and a tiny charmer serving an incredible bowl of Thai boat noodles.
But not all of them are newly minted. Some places, with renewed energy in the kitchen, return to the list; others reflect our efforts to continually seek out under-the-radar excellence. One of the last meals columnist Jenn Harris and I shared before we made our final decisions was at Las Segovias in South Gate. We dug spoons and forks into an enormous, pudding-like Nicaraguan tamale, studded with bone-in pork ribs and olives and raisins, and knew we’d found a winner.
May the guide lead you to many similarly ecstatic moments. — Bill Addison
Asadero Chikali
Azizam
Barbacoa Ramirez
Bistro Na's
Borit Gogae
Camélia
Danbi
Delmy’s Pupusas
Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine
El Bacano
Fat + Flour
Hakata Izakaya Hero
Hu Tieu De Nhat
Another for the short list: Hu Tieu De Nhat, a nine-table storefront in Garden Grove’s Koreatown community. The specialty is hu tieu, a noodle soup vital to Saigon’s street-food culture that distills Chinese, Vietnamese and Cambodian influences. Concentrate on the “Nam Vang” section of the menu, choosing from among three noodles: egg, rice or “glass” made from potato starch. Order them in combinations to accentuate the bouncy, squiggly contrasts. Bowls arrive arrayed with shrimp, pork belly, ground pork, fishcake and quail eggs. “Soup or dry?” the server asks. If there are two of you, try one of each. The broth, flavored with pork bones and dried shrimp, comes on the side for the dry version: You might add it a little bit at a time, along with crucial condiments like pickled garlic and a chile oil reminiscent of XO sauce. It might take a minute to tune your seasonings, but when your chopsticks finally plunge into your hu tieu, the tastes and textures are symphonic.
Kang Kang Food Court
Komal
Ladyhawk
Las Segovias
Locol
Macheen
Mae Malai Thai House of Noodles
Mario’s Butcher Shop
Mori Nozomi
Mr. T
Origin
Rustic Canyon
Si! Mon
Sobar
Stir Crazy
