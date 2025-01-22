At Mae Malae Thai House of Noodles, boat noodles are the irrefutable star attraction on the short menu.

28 newcomers to the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list to visit ASAP

“What are the new additions?” is one of the most commonly asked questions when the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles guide publishes annually.

This year the project has nearly 30 fresh entrants. Among them are some of the most exciting restaurants that opened in the last year, including a new Arts District draw redefining the bistro for Los Angeles; a Persian cafe bridging Iranian home-cooking and restaurant-menu traditions; and a tiny charmer serving an incredible bowl of Thai boat noodles.

But not all of them are newly minted. Some places, with renewed energy in the kitchen, return to the list; others reflect our efforts to continually seek out under-the-radar excellence. One of the last meals columnist Jenn Harris and I shared before we made our final decisions was at Las Segovias in South Gate. We dug spoons and forks into an enormous, pudding-like Nicaraguan tamale, studded with bone-in pork ribs and olives and raisins, and knew we’d found a winner.

May the guide lead you to many similarly ecstatic moments. — Bill Addison

