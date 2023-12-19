14 of the most affordable picks from the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list
As you set your 2024 spending goals, know that there are plenty of ways to have an outstanding, soul-satisfying meal in Los Angeles without compromising your bank account (or booking reservations weeks in advance). These 14 picks from the 2023 101 Best Restaurants serve as proof and are far from one-note — find Korean banchan that’s perfect for grabbing on the go, breakfast bagels worth waiting in line for and one of the city’s most beloved mariscos stands.
Bookmark and return to this list anytime you’re craving delicious food on a budget, including Oaxacan tlayudas, Syrian shawarma, Salvadoran pupusas, stewed tofu and more.
Courage Bagels
La Diosa de los Moles
La Pupusa Urban Eatery
Mariscos Jalisco
Ortega operates three additional outposts, including a counter restaurant in Pomona, with the same menu, and a lonchera on the Westside. If none of them quite reaches the pinnacles of the Boyle Heights truck, it still might be the most amazing seafood taco you’ve ever had, and a fast-track entry into the city’s culinary culture.
Ngu Binh
Also on my short list: Ngu Binh, with locations in Westminster and Fountain Valley, where Mai Tran and her family present dishes from Thua Thien Hue, a province in central Vietnam famous for its royal cuisine. Bún bò Hue dac biet (spicy noodle soup crowded with several cuts of pork and beef), bánh bèo (slippery rice cakes textured with minced shrimp and crunchy pork skin) and bánh ít kep bánh ram (two-tiered dumplings of glutinous rice dough filled with shrimp and pork and then set on discs of lacy fried dough) are key immersions into Tran’s regional specialties. The menus are the same at both restaurants, though the Fountain Valley space is roomier and prettier.
Perilla L.A.
Locating Perilla can feel like a treasure hunt on the first visit: Follow GPS to the Victor Heights address at the edge of Echo Park and look for the peachy-orange buildings. Turn the corner at Heavy Water Coffee and follow the row of tables shaded with umbrellas to Perilla’s tiny gabled home in a converted garage.
Poncho’s Tlayudas
Sabores Oaxaqueños
Sincerely Syria
Smorgasburg L.A.
The pleasure of attending Smorgasburg in its eighth year is revisiting vendors that have gained citywide followings, while also scouting out newcomers. A recent Sunday tour included a breakfast burrito from Jonathan Perez’s Macheen, lamb barbacoa flautas from Steven Orozco Torres’ Los Dorados, and a green chorizo torta from Evil Cooks. For dessert? Velvety scoops of sour cherry and orange blossom-pistachio ice creams from Kinrose Creamery, which landed official vendor status in September.
Sonoratown
Surawon Tofu House
Tacos La Carreta
Villa's Tacos
