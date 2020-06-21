Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Big-batch treats and meals to eat all week

Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookies
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times; prop styling by Nidia Cueva)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
June 21, 2020
8 AM
Happy Father’s Day to the dads out there and happy summer to us all. Below are dishes ideal for celebrating both occasions, whether solo or within a small quarantine bubble.

For the rest of this week, you probably still have to cook something wherever you fall on the anxiety scale of going back out as L.A. reopens. If you’re feeling kitchen fatigue, you can make big-batch dishes to freeze for future meals — and find out how to thaw them in my answer to this week’s reader question.

Before you start meal prepping, you may want to bake cookies. I always do. I’ve been churning out batch after batch of these hearty ones and am going to start another to drop off at my dad’s door. I bet yours might like them too.

LOS ANGELES, CA-August 29, 2019: Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookies on Thursday, August 29, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / prop styling by Nidia Cueva )

Thick and Chewy Chocolate Chunk Cookies

1 hour
Makes about 3 dozen

Packed with oats and walnuts, these buttery disks travel well if you want to mail them.

LOS ANGELES, CA--JUNE 13, 2019--Prime hangar steak with Szechuan spices and citrus, from chef Brandon Kida, at Hinoki & the Bird, in Century City, photographed on a Los Angeles, CA, rooftop, June 13, 2019, as part of a "best beef to grill on fourth of July." Selected meat: Aged ribeye steak with pistachio gremolata and charred balsamic broccolini (from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice), Prime hangar steak with szechuan spices and citrus (from chef Brandon Kida, at Hinoki & the Bird in Century City), dry-aged burger with gruyere and homemade mayonnaise (adapted from Katie Flannery, at Flannery Beef) and skirt steak with marjoram and lime salsa, from writer Ben Mims. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Sichuan Chile Hanger Steak

25 minutes
Serves 4

For a spicy spin on Father’s Day steak, toss grilled slices with dried chiles and Sichuan peppercorns in this dish from chef Brandon Kida.

A burnished roast of pork is simmered in adobo flavorings with a lightly pickled and spicy pineapple salad on the side. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.

Pork and Pineapple Adobo Roast with Pickled Pineapple Salad

40 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Serve this big roast tonight, then shred leftover meat to stuff into sandwiches and tacos or toss with rice or noodles.

Seeded crackers and cheese from Leona.

Leona's seeded crackers and cheese

3 hours 15 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Nyesha Arrington’s easy take on homemade cheese and crackers tastes great with cocktails or as a WFH desk snack.

LOS ANGELES, CA-June 28, 2019: Fennel and Lentil Salad with Dill on Friday, June 28, 2019. Food styling by Genevieve Ko. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Vegan Lentil and Fennel Salad

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6

Stash this lentil salad in the fridge and spoon out a bowl or two for lunch, dinner or anytime in between.

Ask the cooks

I make mac and cheese from scratch, usually eight servings as a main course. I freeze most for later use. I see recipes using eggs, which I would like to try since the eggs would boost the protein a bit. My question is: Can this be frozen without ruining the taste and primarily the texture?

— Dino Sanacory

You can freeze a custard-based mac and cheese that includes eggs without ruining the texture if you reheat it slowly in the oven. Microwaving will cause the noodles to become rubbery. Also, the sauce might break and pockets of ice might remain even when other parts of the dish are steaming. The problem with oven reheating is that it takes time, but it saves you the hassle of making multiple fresh batches of mac and cheese.

If you have a block of frozen mac and cheese, put it in an oven-safe dish, cover with foil and bake at 375 degrees until heated through. You can test it by sticking a metal cake tester or knife into the center. When you pull the tester out, tap it to see if it’s really hot. If so, that means the mac and cheese is ready. If you want a crunchy top, uncover and broil for a minute or two.

Have a cooking question?

Email us.

Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

