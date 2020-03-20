Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

The best dishes to make and freeze ahead for dinner

Cheesy, comforting baked mac ‘n’ cheese is a great dish to make and freeze for dinners later in the week. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Mims 
March 20, 2020
2:31 PM
Even though you have all the time in the world right now to cook, you’ve probably already realized that cooking every meal every day is, well, a chore! I’m sure you don’t want to devote every waking minute you have to stirring things in a pot then washing a million dishes even when all you have is infinite minutes.

So, here are some one-pot recipes you can make this weekend, then wrap up and freeze for dinners next week and beyond. Cheesy, saucy baked pasta dishes like lasagna, Greek moussaka and pastitsio, and mac ‘n’ cheese work wonderfully here. As do old-fashioned casseroles and stuffing (yeah, it’s not Thanksgiving, but it’s carbs and comfort, and that’s what we need right now).

Whenever you’re ready to eat, pop them in the oven (assemble them in disposable foil pans if you want to keep cleanup easy, though you have more time than ever to scrub your dishes) and do something else with the hours you’ve gained back in your day, like, ya know, put together a jigsaw puzzle or finish that novel you started four years ago that you swore you’d get around to on Monday.

Lasagna Bolognese recipe from Anthony Bourdain’s &#8220;Appetites: A Cookbook.&#8221;

Lasagna Bolognese

Time 4 hours
Yields Serves 12 to 16
Meatless spin on Mexican favorites

Mexican lasagna

Time 1 hour 20 minutes
Yields Serves 8 to 12
Moussaka

Papa Cristo's meat moussaka

Time 2 hours 45 minutes
Yields Serves 12 to 16
Rereading the Greek classics

Pastitsio

Time 1 hour 45 minutes
Yields Serves 8 to 10
Best-Ever Mac 'n' Cheese

Time 1 hour 10 minutes
Yields Serves 12 to 16

Winners for the best Oscar menu

Baked pasta with spinach and sausage

Time 1 hour 30 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8
Go to Your Own Party

Pasta Shells With Ricotta-Spinach Filling and Fresh Basil

Time 1 hour 10 minutes
Yields Serves 4
An American meal

Southern stuffing

Time 1 hour 30 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8
Hold the crust, but pile on the cheese

Tamale pie casserole

Time 1 hour 15 minutes
Yields Serves 8
Makeovers for leftovers

Turkey casserole

Time 1 hour 30 minutes
Yields Serves 4 to 6
Tuna Casserole That’s Homey, Not Heavy

Homey Tuna Noodle Casserole

Time 1 hour 20 minutes
Yields Serves 6

Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
