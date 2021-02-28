Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Food

Crunchy, cold vegetable salads better without lettuce

Peanut noodles surrounded by small dishes of crab and vegetables.
Salads full of sliced crunchy vegetables make for a refreshing alternative to lettuce for the lunchtime staple.
(Leslie Grow / For The Times; prop styling by Nidia Cueva)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Though salads are the staple of the healthy lunch illuminati, my intolerance for eating a bowl of lettuce has always left me feeling out of the club. But once I realized that a great salad, full of crunchy vegetables, need have no lettuce within sight of the mixing bowl, I became a convert to the lunch salad life. Instead of fibrous ribs and flapping leaves, I lean on cucumbers, celery and various refreshingly crisp vegetables that add sturdy vitality to a simple and light but filling salad. My kohlrabi slaw with yogurt dressing is the recent addition to my repertoire, but the dependable standbys are an ever-revolving list of riffs on a handful of staple dishes.

For a similarly creamy-crunchy slaw as the kohlrabi dish, I love the classic celery root version, here mottled with tart pomegranate seeds. This Israeli salad uses a sprinkling of dukkah seasoning to add flavor and interest to refreshing chunky-cut veggies tumbled over a bed of yogurt. When I want a little more heft, I use most of those same vegetables — cucumbers always, tomatoes often — and toss them with cooked couscous in a cold pasta salad that gets better the longer it sits.

I’ll typically add a fillet of salmon or chicken to these salads, but on occasion I’ll put in a little more effort and make this peanut noodle salad with crab and tons of crisp strands of red onion, cabbage and the reliable cucumbers. When lunchtime can feel like the make-or-break point of your day of eating, it’s great to have these staples in your back pocket, ready for a lift in the right direction.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 1, 2020: Ben Mims' Rough-Chopped Salad with Yogurt and Dukkah from recipe by Adeena Sussman photographed for LA Times Food cooking section's Holiday Travel story, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, prop styling by Kate Parisian, food styling by Ben Mims) ATTN: 661373-la-fo-Holiday-Cooking

Rough Chopped Salad With Yogurt and Dukkah

20 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Large chunks of carrot, cucumber and tomato make the typical Israeli salad a filling dish, sitting atop a bed of yogurt and sprinkled with spiced sesame dukkah.

LOS ANGELES - THURSDAY, August 1 2019: Wimpy Cold Noodles. Food Stylist by Ben Mims / Julie Giuffrida and propped by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, August 1, 2019. (Leslie Grow / For the Times)

Sesame Cold Noodles With Crab and Crunchy Vegetables

45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Crab meat adds sweetness to this peanut-rich sesame sauce bathing noodles and loads of sliced crunchy cucumbers and shredded cabbage.

Israeli couscous adds heft to this bright, summery vegetable salad. Food styled by Ben Mims, with Julie Giuffrida and propped by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles.

Summer Salad with Israeli Couscous

20 minutes
Serves 6.

Chewy and tender Israeli couscous adds heft to this simple salad that’s great with any leftover raw crunchy vegetables you have in your fridge.

Seasonal Cooks dish on kohlrabi. The dish is a French/Creole remoulade, typically made with celery root, but here made with kohlrabi and green apple and dressed in yogurt flavored with red onion, whole grain mustard and cumin.

Kohlrabi and Apple Slaw With Yogurt and Cumin

30 minutes
Serves 4

The sweet, crisp texture of kohlrabi makes for a lighter rémoulade salad, here brightened with tart apple and minced red onion.

Recipe: Celery root slaw with pomegranate seeds and green onions

Celery Root 'Slaw' With Pomegranate Seeds and Green Onions

20 minutes
Serves 3 to 4

The classic contender for slaw, crunchy, hearty celery root is balanced with pops of tartness and spice from pomegranate seeds and sliced scallions.

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

