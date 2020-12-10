Rough Chopped Salad With Yogurt and Dukkah
Keep the vegetables in this salad big to better enjoy the difference in textures and taste among carrots, radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes, kohlrabi and whatever else you have available. Toasted hazelnuts and whole spices, sesame seeds, a hint of sugar and a generous lashing of salt are all ground up into dukkah, a Middle Eastern umami mix, to sprinkle over the top. Make a double batch of dukkah, because it’s killer sprinkled on popcorn, fish or swirled into a bowl of olive oil as a dip for bread.
Spread the yogurt or labneh on a large serving plate or in a shallow bowl. Pile the tomatoes, kohlrabi, cucumbers, carrot, radishes and scallions on top, drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Top with as much dukkah as you like (which I predict will be a lot) to serve.
Dukkah
Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the hazelnuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast until the nuts are lightly browned, 9 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool completely. If the nuts have skins on them, rub them between two clean kitchen towels to remove and discard as much of the loose, papery skins as possible (if you don’t get them all, it’s OK).
Place the sesame seeds in a medium, dry skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until golden and fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool. Return the skillet to the heat and add the coriander and cumin seeds; toast until fragrant and the seeds begin to pop, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the seeds to a separate plate to cool.
Transfer the coriander and cumin to a spice grinder and process until powdery; transfer the spices to the bowl of a food processor. Add the hazelnuts, pepper, sugar and salt and pulse until the mixture looks like fine sand, being careful not to over-process the nuts into paste, 15 to 20 pulses. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the sesame seeds. Transfer the mix to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
