Kohlrabi and Apple Slaw With Yogurt and Cumin

Trim off each “pole” of the kohlrabi so you have two flat ends, similar to removing the pith and peel of an orange. Stand one kohlrabi on a flat end, then use your knife to slice off the thick skin; this skin is bitter and never softens while cooking, nor is it pleasant to eat raw. There is a noticeable line between the light green skin and the pale white flesh, so cut just inside that line until you have a completely white cue ball. Repeat with the remaining two kohlrabi; you should have 255 to 285 grams (9 to 10 ounces) of trimmed kohlrabi.