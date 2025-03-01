Is this the best duck in Thai Town?

Duck for two with jade noodles at Roasted Duck by Pa Ord in Hollywood’s Thai Town.

Duck in Thai Town, boozy raw-milk lattes in the Inland Empire, goat tacos worth a detour, a new pop-up bakery in Torrance, immersive entertainment dining, trouble in wine country and the Trump administration is targeting California’s Prevention of Cruelty to Farm Animals Act. I’m Laurie Ochoa, general manager of L.A. Times Food, with this week’s Tasting Notes.

Duck, duck ...

Lawan Bhanduram in front of her restaurant Roast Duck by Pa Ord in Hollywood’s Thai Town. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

There is spicy crispy catfish on the menu at Roasted Duck by Pa Ord, also grilled pork belly and even New York steak. But as the name makes clear, you come to this Hollywood Thai Town restaurant for one thing: roasted duck.

The first time I came to the restaurant that Lawan Bhanduram (of Pa Ord Noodle fame) opened last year, I ordered the roasted duck noodles and my pal John ordered the spicy basil duck with rice. We left happy, but I soon realized that we’d missed out on the restaurant’s best dish — the roasted duck special that comes as a single for one person or a couple for two. I returned with my daughter, Isabel, a fan of the restaurant’s fashion-conscious and bespectacled duck mascot, who holds her quilted red purse with the confidence of Queen Elizabeth II and is presumably inspired by Bhanduram. You choose either rice or jade noodles to go with your duck — we went with the noodles so that we could dip them into the two sauces served alongside, one with slightly spicy and sour flavors mixed into the meat juices and one with the roasting juices unadorned.

When the restaurant opened last year, Food reporter Stephanie Breijo wrote that it took Bhanduram’s chef Bob Vongfanikul “10 years to perfect his recipe.”

He “marinates the duck in a secret sauce blend, then air dries it overnight and roasts it for an hour. ... While the practice of the roast duck originated in China, at his former place of employment, in Chatuchak’s Or Tor Kor market, Vongfanikul altered the style to more closely reflect Thai flavor and presentation with vinegar sauces, seasoning and other tweaks. The way he hangs the neck, too, is his own style.”

The meat is remarkably flavorful and the skin has a beautiful texture that keeps you wanting more. With the duck, we ordered one of the city’s best papaya salads — order it spicy, but know that they won’t hold back if that’s how you like it.

Papaya salad at Roasted Duck by Pa Ord in Hollywood’s Thai Town. (Laurie Ochoa / Los Angeles Times)

One thing to note. The restaurant is small with just a few tables, some counter seats and spots outside. And on some nights, demand is so high that they run out of roast duck. Try coming right when the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. (except on Tuesdays when it’s closed) or, if you’re feeling lucky, on a weeknight about a half-hour before the restaurant closes its doors at 9 p.m.

Rancho life and ‘boozy lattes’

People gather in the morning to drink pajerete, a drink made from goat or cow’s milk straight from the udder plus alcohol, cinnamon and sometimes coffee. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Food editor Daniel Hernandez reports this week on the western Mexican tradition of drinking raw milk, straight from the goat or cow, mixed with a shot of high-proof cane liquor and sweeteners that often include instant coffee, cocoa powder, cinnamon and crumbled mazapán candy. The unregulated early-morning custom of drinking pajaretes made its way to California’s agricultural zones decades ago and can be found in the Southland from Compton to the Inland Empire. Even so, it’s remained, as Hernandez writes, “one of those ‘if you know, you know’ social rituals that are common behind closed doors across the state.”

“It tastes like a latte,” one pajarete drinker told Hernandez. “A boozy latte.”

Of course, the tradition is not without controversy. Although raw-milk consumption has become more appealing to those on the left and right, with new Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a longtime advocate, many scientists say pasteurization “remains the best available way to prevent massive infections with harmful viruses or bacteria.” Does the alcohol counteract the pathogens?

“Bottom line, it is complicated, but you wouldn’t sterilize the milk” with alcohol, a UC Davis microbial food safety expert told Hernandez. “And reductions of alcohol-sensitive microbes would take time.”

Goat on Muscoy’s taco row

Roast goat tacos and cabrito en consome or goat meat soup with garbanzos at El Lagunero in Muscoy. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

While he was reporting on pajaretes, Hernandez found himself eating in Muscoy as often as possible. There’s a whole taco row on State Street there, but the standout puesto is Tacos de Cabrito y Machitos El Lagunero. Cabrito al pastor, or baby goat, is roasted over mesquite and “served as tacos, tortas, to-go, in crispy flautas or as a savory bowl of consomé with garbanzos.” Hernandez talks with taquero Francisco Salinas about what makes his tacos so fantastic.

Jenn Harris’ new favorite croissants

Lee Begim and a selection of his pastries at a recent Noga Bread Co. pop-up, a twice-a-week bakery he started with Avi Sabag. (Avi Sabag)

“Before there were lines forming for their merguez-filled croissants, date-caramel sticky buns and chocolate chunk cookies,” writes columnist Jenn Harris this week, Lee Begim and Avi Sabag “had to navigate a pandemic, a war and a flood.” Harris tells the story of how the two young Americans got together in Tel Aviv, then started hosting tasting dinners and brunches in Noga, a moshav in south-central Israel. After the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, and the ongoing war that followed, plus a flood last year that left most of their possessions destroyed, the couple came to Los Angeles and opened Noga Bread Co., a pop-up bakery that appears on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Enclave center in Torrance. Soon they hope to open a bakery and cafe in San Pedro, but meanwhile, Harris says, head to the pop-up for lamb merguez-filled croissants and sticky buns filled with date caramel.

Dinner and an immersive show

Projectors illuminate dining tables at the Gallery restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

There have been many attempts to combine dinner and immersive entertainment. For about a year, the Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live was home to Le Petit Chef from the Belgian animation studio Skullmapping and TableMation Studios, which has more than 85 locations around the globe, including cruise ships. But some who have experienced these kinds of immersive entertainment dinners say that the food can be secondary to the animation. This week, however, columnist Todd Martens reports that the Gallery, a new downtown L.A. restaurant where the dining room can shift from a fiery volcano interior to a wondrous underwater environment, has hired Joshua Whigham, “the former chef de cuisine at José Andrés’ now shuttered L.A. outpost of Bazaar.”

Co-founder Daren Ulmer, a theme park veteran whose Mousetrappe Media has worked with Disney, “cites Whigham’s work at Bazaar as particularly impressive,” Martens writes, “and says he ‘was an inspiration for this project due to [his] passion for making dining an emotional experience.’”

“I expect the food world to be skeptical,” adds Ulmer, who took some of his inspiration for the restaurant from Cirque du Soleil. “There have been gimmicky things in the past. I ask them to trust us and look and see where we go from here.”

Also ...

Eastside Italian Deli owner Giovanni “Johnny” Angiuli worked in the deli and market for nearly 60 years. (Eastside Italian Deli)

“Along with his late brother Frank,” reports Food’s Stephanie Breijo, Eastside Italian Deli owner Giovanni “Johnny” Angiuli “ran one of Los Angeles’ longest-running delis and was a stalwart of the city’s since-disappeared Little Italy.” This month, the Singing Butcher of Naples, who was actually from Bari, died at the age of 81. Breijo’s obit tells a fascinating story of L.A. history and what is next for the deli.

owner “ran one of Los Angeles’ longest-running delis and was a stalwart of the city’s since-disappeared Little Italy.” This month, the Singing Butcher of Naples, who was actually from Bari, died at the age of 81. Breijo’s obit tells a fascinating story of L.A. history and what is next for the deli. Breijo also gives a rundown in her Quick Bites column about an outpost of New York City’s Cucina Alba arriving in West Hollywood and the arrival of San Francisco’s Boichik Bagels in Los Feliz, as well as Osaka’s Torikizoko opening a new place in Torrance and the first U.S. spot from Chinese chain Xibei Dumplings , now in Silver Lake; plus the new seafood-focused Kōast from Kali’ s Kevin Meehan .

arriving in West Hollywood and the arrival of San Francisco’s in Los Feliz, as well as Osaka’s opening a new place in Torrance and the first U.S. spot from Chinese chain , now in Silver Lake; plus the new seafood-focused from s . Senior food editor Danielle Dorsey put together a guide to 10 Black-owned dessert spots in L.A. for a little something sweet.

put together a guide to 10 Black-owned dessert spots in L.A. for a little something sweet. Trouble in wine country: D.C. correspondent Don Lee writes that thousands of grape vines are being destroyed because of decreasing wine sales: “The aging of baby boomers who long served as the industry’s mainstay, changing tastes among young consumers, a flood of cheaper foreign wine, a surplus of U.S. products and new medical warnings against alcohol are shaking a once seemingly impregnable business to its core. Then there’s the threat of Trump tariffs and retaliatory duties — even an outright boycott by Canada, California wine’s largest export market.”

writes that thousands of grape vines are being destroyed because of decreasing wine sales: “The aging of baby boomers who long served as the industry’s mainstay, changing tastes among young consumers, a flood of cheaper foreign wine, a surplus of U.S. products and new medical warnings against alcohol are shaking a once seemingly impregnable business to its core. Then there’s the threat of Trump tariffs and retaliatory duties — even an outright boycott by Canada, California wine’s largest export market.” Investigative reporter Susanne Rust writes this week that in the fight against rising egg prices and bird flu outbreaks, the Trump administration’s new Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is targeting California’s Proposition 12, or the Prevention of Cruelty to Farm Animals Act, which passed in 2018. Even though egg farmers may have resisted the law at first, the state’s industry leaders say the reversal comes too late. Bill Mattos, president of the California Poultry Federation, “said California egg farmers have spent millions of dollars over the last several years to upgrade and adapt their farms. Reversing the law would put California poultry farmers — and all the other egg producers that sell to California — at a huge economic disadvantage.”



