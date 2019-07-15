Every item on the Taco Bell Dollar Cravings menu reviewed in emojis

Taco Bell is one of many fast-food chains with a value menu. The Irvine-based fast-food chain‘s Cravings Value Menu has about 10 items priced at $1 each. They include nachos, burritos and cinnamon twists, or Taco Bell’s version of an appetizer, entree and dessert.

In an act of service journalism, I decided to try them all: spicy chicken mini quesadilla, spicy beef mini quesadilla, beefy Fritos burrito, spicy tostada, cheesy bean and rice burrito, cheesy roll-up, cinnamon twists, triple layer nachos, spicy potato soft taco and Cinnabon delights. After trying repeatedly, I could not locate a Taco Bell that actually sold the caramel apple empanadas advertised on the website. So those are not included in this review.

( It also should be noted that while filming this video, I took a bite out of the middle of multiple burritos for taste-testing purposes. It is the most efficient way of tasting all the components of a burrito in a single bite. I do not normally assault burritos in this way. Bring on the hate, internet !)

