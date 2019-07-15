Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Share
Food

Every item on the Taco Bell Dollar Cravings menu reviewed in emojis

Taco Bell
Jenn Harris reviews the Taco Bell Dollar Cravings Value menu items using emojis.
(Cody Long)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
July 16, 2019
7 AM
Share

Taco Bell is one of many fast-food chains with a value menu. The Irvine-based fast-food chain‘s Cravings Value Menu has about 10 items priced at $1 each. They include nachos, burritos and cinnamon twists, or Taco Bell’s version of an appetizer, entree and dessert.

In an act of service journalism, I decided to try them all: spicy chicken mini quesadilla, spicy beef mini quesadilla, beefy Fritos burrito, spicy tostada, cheesy bean and rice burrito, cheesy roll-up, cinnamon twists, triple layer nachos, spicy potato soft taco and Cinnabon delights. After trying repeatedly, I could not locate a Taco Bell that actually sold the caramel apple empanadas advertised on the website. So those are not included in this review.

( It also should be noted that while filming this video, I took a bite out of the middle of multiple burritos for taste-testing purposes. It is the most efficient way of tasting all the components of a burrito in a single bite. I do not normally assault burritos in this way. Bring on the hate, internet !)

If you’d like us to emoji- review more fast-food value menu items, just let us know in the comments below or hit us up on Twitter or Instagram.

Food
Every item on the new Taco Bell $1 breakfast menu, reviewed in emojis
Taco Bell $1 breakfast
Food
Every item on the new Taco Bell $1 breakfast menu, reviewed in emojis

Food
Jenn Harris
Follow Us
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Los Angeles Times Food section.
More on this Subject