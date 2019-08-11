Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Drink Me: The Abbey in West Hollywood opens a swanky cocktail lounge

Cocktail bar inside The Abbey
Within, a new cocktail lounge inside the Abbey in West Hollywood.
(The Abbey Food & Bar)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
Aug. 12, 2019
5 AM
Most nights at the Abbey in West Hollywood begin and end in sweaty euphoria under flashing lights on the dance floor. But owner David Cooley is hoping you’ll want to squeeze in a craft cocktail and an intimate conversation.

Cooley, who opened what is arguably the most influential and lauded gay bar in Los Angeles almost three decades ago, recently transitioned one of its four rooms into a cocktail lounge called Within. Designed by his friend Chad Waterhouse, the sleek new space is go-go-boy-free, with gold walls and two full-length bars.

“I wanted it to be completely different because people have expectations when they come to the Abbey,” Cooley said. “I wanted this to be a chic hotel boutique lobby bar that looks like it was dropped within the Abbey.”

Within has a handful of cocktails unique to the space and bartenders who wear leather suspenders and denim. The bar’s signature martini, called the Within martini, was inspired by a recent trip to Buenos Aires. It’s a combination of Sauvignon Blanc, vodka and a splash of St-Germain with a lemon twist.

Cooley says he’s already planning to revamp another room in the Abbey, but he wouldn’t say which one just yet.

Jenn Harris
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Los Angeles Times Food section. She has a bachelor’s in literary journalism from the UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from the University of Southern California. Harris covers restaurant news, dining trends, chefs and cocktails. She’s also the unofficial fried chicken queen of Los Angeles. She once visited 22 bars and restaurants in a single day for a story. If you want to see what she’s eating now, follow her @Jenn_Harris_ on Instagram. 
