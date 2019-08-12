Certain things just go together. Peanut butter and jelly. Spaghetti and meatballs. Macaroni and cheese. The Captain and Tennille.

But salsa and ranch?

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg recently caused a minor stir in the kiddie pool that is the food media world when he addressed the controversial issue of mixing two condiments that have fiercely steadfast followings: salsa and ranch dressing. Times reporter Seema Mehta captured Buttigieg’s response, in which he said he didn’t think anyone “should be doctrinaire about that” unless they’ve tried it for themselves.

Buttigieg weighs in on mixing salsa and ranch: don’t be “doctrinaire” unless you’ve tried it. pic.twitter.com/ObAodsf0MW — Seema (@LATSeema) July 30, 2019

Here at The Times, we decided to do a little research of our own. Long harboring secret desires to be a YouTuber, I reenacted my mukbang fantasies (for those who don’t know, a mukbang is a popular Korean food-video format in which a host eats a massive amount of food while talking to the audience) while determining which foods, if any — a burrito? McDonald’s fries? A Monster energy drink? — go well with both salsa and ranch together.