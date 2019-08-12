Open-fire cooking at the Table; more ramen from Jimin Kim in Koreatown

Openings

Miles Thompson is returning to his pop-up roots, launching a new weekend dinner series Friday called the Table at Valerie in Echo Park. The chef, whose first solo venture was a 2012 pop-up called the Vagrancy Project, will cook “contemporary Angeleno cuisine” on an open fire while Valerie Confections serves cake and pie.

1665 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 250-9365, valerieconfections.com/pages/valerie-echo-park

Another serving of ramen

Saikai Ramen Bar is now open in Koreatown from former Ramen Joint chef Jimin Kim. The menu includes veggie croquettes, pork chasu rice bowls, shoyu tonkotsu and mazemen ramen.

209 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 378-6518, saikairamenbar.com

A little La Scala

La Scala To-Go is now open in Santa Monica. The restaurant is a fast-casual outpost of 61-year-old La Scala in Beverly Hills. The menu includes chopped salads, steak panini, chicken parmesan and penne a la vodka.

3001 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 315-3300, lascalabeverlyhills.com

Sip service

"The Pisco Stirred" with sassafras tea-infused Capurro Pisco, Cocchi Rosa, Lustau Blanco Vermouth and lemon oils at Bar Flores. (Gordon Grey)

Bar Flores opened Aug. 10 in Echo Park from Karla Flores-Mercado, founder of the roaming speakeasy known as Sip. In addition to bright, seasonal cocktails, expect live music and a back patio lined with cactuses and flowers.

1542 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 266-8006, instagram.com/barflores_la

Wood-fired tacos and craft beer

Corazón L.A. is popping up every Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Boomtown Brewery in downtown. Tacos and quesadillas are made with wood-grilled portobello mushrooms, chicken and carne asada on handmade tortillas.

700 Jackson St., Los Angeles, (213) 617-8497, instagram.com/corazonla

A congee specialist from Guangzhou

Yin Ji Chang Fen is now open in San Gabriel. A prominent chain from Guangzhou, China, the Cantonese restaurant specializes in varieties of jyu cheung fan and congee.

227 W. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, yinjichangfenusa.com

Tora and the lost city of West Hollywood

Izakaya Tora is now open in West Hollywood. The menu includes sushi, sashimi, okonomiyaki, blue crab donabe hot pots, housemade tamago and a section devoted to kushiyaki.

8908 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (424) 777-0745, instagram.com/izakayatora

Mega force

Mega Hot Chicken is now open in Santa Clarita. The restaurant serves Nashville-style hot chicken in sliders and tenders, as well as loaded fries, onion rings and mac and cheese.

23460 Cinema Drive, Santa Clarita, (661) 425-7764, facebook.com/Megahotchicken

Brotherly birria

Birrieria Hermanos Castro is now open in North Hollywood for Zacatecas-style birria de res in taquitos, tacos, burritos, quesadillas and vampiros served from a red trailer.

11755 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, instagram.com/birrieria_hermanos_castro

Cookie butter lattes: They exist

Feen Coffee is now open in Huntington Beach. You’ll find cookie butter lattes, pink furniture, salmon toast, neon, horchata cold brew and untold selfie opportunities.

7451 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-1900, instagram.com/feencoffee

Closings

Canal Club is closed after 20 years in Venice, although its owners plan to open Friday and Saturday nights through August to say goodbye. The restaurant’s grape-and-brie quesadillas will now be served at sister restaurant James Beach, while a Facebook post says that Jame Enoteca owner Jackson Kalb is taking over the space.

Shanghai cuisine mainstay Mei Long Village is closed after more than 20 years in San Gabriel.

Barragan’s will close Aug. 15 after 38 years in Glendale. The Burbank location is still open.

Extras

Brandon Boudet and Warner Ebbink are opening a location of Little Dom’s in Carpinteria. The opening is expected later this year.

686 Linden Ave., Carpinteria, littledoms.com