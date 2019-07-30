The L.A. food scene is amazing. These 7 restaurants remind us why.

Even before moving to Los Angeles in December, when Patricia Escárcega and I joined The Times as co-restaurant critics, I was convinced this was the most dynamic and delicious food city in America. Writing weekly restaurant reviews for The Times has given that grand notion an on-the-ground realness — community by community, meal by meal.

Looking over my first six months of reviews, these seven restaurants stood out as an ensemble that typifies the scope and energy of Los Angeles dining right now. The roundup includes a food truck in operation since 2013; it serves a carnitas taco that’s become one of L.A.’s defining dishes. Most of these, though, are newcomers: They’ve only recently introduced (for starters) singular takes on sublime oxtails, herbaceous northern Thai stews and Taiwanese-style sandwiches, but their presence in the city already feels indispensable.

